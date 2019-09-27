Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 3, Alvin 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers sent their fans home happy Friday, taking care of business against Alvin with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-17 sweep.
Shyia Richardson (15 kills, three blocks), Mary Alper (seven kills, three blocks), Toni Gehret (22 digs) and Avery Reynolds (30 assists) turned in top performances for Clear Springs.
The Chargers (3-1 in district) are back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Lake (2-2).
Clear Brook 3, Dickinson 0
DICKINSON
Undefeated in district play, Clear Brook was too much for the Dickinson Lady Gators to handle Friday at home, as the Wolverines recorded a 25-16, 25-16, 25-17 sweep.
Leading the Lady Gators were Janell Harvell (nine kills, seven digs), Destiny Tom (11 assists, six digs) and Shae Stafford (six digs).
Dickinson (0-5 in district) next seeks a confidence booster in non-district play with a 6:30 p.m. home match Tuesday against Pasadena Dobie, before returning to district action looking for its first 24-6A win of the season at Alvin (0-4).
Other score:
Clear Falls 3, Clear Lake 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-22)
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 3, Baytown Lee 2
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors eked out a tough victory over Lee on Friday, coming away with a 25-15, 19-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-13.
Avery Feagin led the Lady Tors’ offensive charge with 11 kills, 18 assists and five aces. Morgan Chaljub added 10 kills and also notched 21 digs. Sara Gabriel led the defense with a whopping 51 digs. Chrissy Leblanc and Maggie Farmer each had eight kills. In her new role as setter, Logan Kelly stepped up in a big way with 23 assists and 17 digs.
Ball High pulled off the close victory in spite of 26 hitting errors and 18 serve errors.
Up next for the Lady Tors (2-3 in district) is a chance to climb the 22-5A standings when they travel to Baytown for a 6:30 p.m. match Tuesday at Goose Creek Memorial (2-3).
Friendswood 3, Crosby 0
CROSBY
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs managed to make quick work of a quality Crosby team on the road Friday, notching a 25-14, 25-18, 25-14 sweep.
Friendswood was led in the match by Tori Weatherley (32 assists, three aces), Ashlyn Svoboda (11 kills, 21 digs), Alessandra Meoni (10 kills, 10 digs, three aces), Sarah Sitton (nine kills) and Gillian Smith (10 digs).
The Lady Mustangs (5-0 in district) will look to continue to remain unbeaten in 22-5A play when they make the trip to Baytown Lee (1-4) for a road match 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Santa Fe 3, Texas City 0
SANTA FE
Facing a much improved Texas City Lady Stings team, the Santa Fe Lady Indians logged an impressive win at home Friday with a 25-12, 25-16, 25-21 sweep.
Kassidy Taves stuffed the stat sheet for Santa Fe with 15 kills, 11 assists and 11 digs. Freedom Stephenson and Rachael Douglas led the defense with 16 digs and four blocks, respectively, and Elena Dondonay helped pace the offense with 15 assists.
Player statistics for Texas City were not immediately available.
Both teams will be back at it with home matches 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Indians (4-1 in district) host Crosby (3-2), while the Lady Stings welcome Galena Park (0-5) to town.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
