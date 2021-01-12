The coronavirus pandemic cost high school softball teams the bulk of their 2020 seasons, but in 2021 preseason state rankings, two Galveston County teams start right about where they left off last year.
In preseason softball polls released by the Texas Girls Coaches Association on Tuesday, the Santa Fe Lady Indians are ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 5A.
In Class 6A, the TGCA ranked the Dickinson Lady Gators No. 4 in the state.
Softball scrimmages begin at the end of this month, while regular season games and tournaments begin in the middle of February.
