BULVERDE
The O’Connell Buccaneers were able to build big leads and use solid defense to fend off a resilient Bulverde Bracken Christian Warriors squad for a 57-46 win in Tuesday’s TAPPS Class 2A second-round playoff game.
After winning the first quarter 15-11, O’Connell led by as much as 10 points in the second quarter before Bracken Christian closed the gap to 24-20 heading into the halftime break.
The Bucs built a 21-point lead in the third quarter, but Bracken Christian kept finding ways to chip away at its deficit until O’Connell was able to ultimately close out the game.
“Our defense really stepped up in the fourth quarter especially,” O’Connell head boys basketball coach Derek Martin said.
Khristopher Johnson and Luke Waldrop each finished with 16 points to lead the Bucs in scoring. Raphfel Moss added 10 points, and Khristian Johnson chipped in nine points.
Chris Horton had four points, but his lockdown defense was a huge difference-maker in the game, Martin said.
“His defense on their point guard was lights out,” Martin said. “He forced their point guard into about four or five turnovers in the fourth quarter alone. We all did a heck of a job defensively, but Chris was really instrumental.”
O’Connell advances to face Marble Falls Faith Academy in the next round of the playoffs in a matchup between the No. 4 and No. 1 TAPPS Class 2A state-ranked teams, respectively. The game will be Saturday at a time and location to be determined.
— James LaCombe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.