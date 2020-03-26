Two Friendswood players earned superlatives, and a Texas City player earned another to headline the Galveston County contingent in the 22-5A all-district boys basketball awards.
The Mustangs’ Cole Kelly earned defensive player of the year accolades, while teammate Savion Skeete was named a co-newcomer of the year. The Stings’ Caden McKenzie was the district’s offensive player of the year.
Also representing Galveston County in the District 22-5A honors were:
BALL HIGH
• First team: Nehemiah Noel, Terry Webb
• Second team: Kristian Dalton, Giovanni Janke, Tyler Polzin
• Honorable mention: Wayne Green, John Matthews
FRIENDSWOOD
• First team: Gracen McGregor
• Second team: Hudson Bockart
• Honorable mention: Luke Lipetska, Austin Petrovics, Jerome Scott
SANTA FE
• First team: Tyler Trexler
• Honorable mention: Blake Wingate
TEXAS CITY
• First team: Jacolby Belle, Leon Joubert III
• Second team: Drake Johnigan, Terrell Mitchell
• Honorable mention: Clovis McCain
