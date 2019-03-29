Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 12, Goose Creek Memorial 0
BAYTOWN
Friendswood smashed out 21 hits to cruise past Goose Creek Memorial on Friday night.
The Lady Mustangs started off fast by scoring four runs in the top of the first.
Things got started when Tricia Yarotsky led off with a single, stole second, and scored on an KK Esparza single.
Run-scoring singles by Elizabeth Higgins and Lauren Adams and an error was how Friendswood scored its final three runs in the inning.
First seven batters aided Friendswood to score three more runs in the third, which consisted of a leadoff walk (Bayleigh Lay), four singles, and two RBI sacrifice flies by Amani Adi and Esparza.
The Lady Mustangs eighth run came courtesy of a Yarotsky home run to center in the fifth.
Five straight one-out hits helped Friendswood score four runs in the seventh with run-scoring hits from Chloe Riassetto (two-RBI double), Elizabeth Higgins (single) and Lay (single).
Both Yarotsky (three runs) and Adams finished with a game-high four hits.
Other notables were Esparza (three hits, two runs, two RBIs), Higgins (three hits, two RBIs), Jones (three hits), Riasetto (two RBIs) and Lay (two runs)
Riassetto was dominant in the circle with a complete-game seven-inning shutout, allowing three hits, three walks and striking out 13.
Friendswood (9-0 in District 22-5A) travels to Texas City for a 6;30 p.m. game Tuesday.
Santa Fe 11, Galena Park 1 (5 innings)
SANTA FE
Santa Fe gradually increased its lead by scoring two runs in each of the first four innings before putting up a three-spot in the fifth to run-rule Galena Park on Friday night.
The Lady Indians’ leaders were Maggie Childs (three hits, three runs, three RBIs), Reese Reyna (three hits, two RBIs), Carlee Garwood (two hits, home run, three RBIs), Ryleigh Mata (two doubles, two runs, two RBIs), Ciara Trahan (two hits, three runs), Ashley Nickerson (two hits) and Juliana Garcia (two hits).
Santa Fe (7-2 in District 24-6A) travels to Galveston to take on Ball High at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 8, Clear Brook 0 (5 innings)
FRIENDSWOOD
Meagan Lee only needed 49 pitches Friday to shut out Clear Brook for the second time in district play.
The Wildcats loaded the bases with no outs thanks to a Brianna Aranzeta single, an error on a Pam Richardson bunt and Adri Aranzeta’s walk.
After a fielder’s choice, Ava Edwards smacked a two-run double to center for the Wildcats’ first runs.
The next two batters collected RBIs on a sacrifice fly (Cecilla Huff) and a Isabelle Lopez single.
Madison Petrella extended the Wildcat lead with one big swing, a two-run home run in the fourth.
Clear Creek capitalized on a leadoff two-base error and a passed ball that allowed Lopez to connect on a RBI single, driving in Huff.
Danielle Dunavant then smacked an RBI double for the Wildcats’ final run in the fifth.
Collecting two hits for the Wildcats were Brianna Aranzeta (two runs), Petrella (two runs, two RBIs) and Lopez (two RBIs)
Lee had a five-inning complete-game shutout for Lee with two hits and seven strikeouts
Clear Creek (5-2 in District 24-6A) hosts Dickinson (2-5) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Clear Falls 7, Clear Springs 6
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights completed a stunning rally with a five-run top of the sixth inning to come away with a key road win over the Clear Springs Chargers on Friday night.
Trailing 6-1 through four innings, the Knights scratched a run on the board in a two-out rally in the top of the fifth. Erica Riley’s single put runners on the corners, and Destinee Smith followed with an RBI single.
With two on and two outs in the top of the sixth, Bailey Barraza singled to load the bases, Kylie Denaro stole home plate for a run and a run-scoring error made the score 6-4. Riley then smacked a two-run double to center field to tie the game, and Smith followed with an RBI single for the go-ahead run and game-winning hit.
The Chargers put up a three-spot in the bottom of the first to take command of the game in its early stages. Demi Elder drew a leadoff walk, went to second base on a sacrifice bunt and advanced to third on an error. Kaylee Thomas hit an RBI single and Kelly Baker clocked an RBI double for the first two runs, and an error allowed the third run to score.
The teams exchanged a run apiece in the third inning on Smith’s two-out RBI single in the top of the frame scoring Barraza (one-out single), and then Clear Springs got the run back in the bottom of the third thanks to an error that allowed Thomas to score following her two-out double.
Clear Springs pushed its lead to 6-1 in the bottom of the fourth on a two-out RBI double struck by Malorie Langford driving in Claire Pollack (one-out single) and an RBI single from Ashley Walker.
Clear Falls logged 12 base hits in the game, led by Smith (3-for-4, three RBIs), Riley (3-for-4, two RBIs, one run) and Barraza (2-for-3, three runs).
Thomas led Clear Springs’ batters, finishing 2-for-4.
The Knights (6-1 in district) look to keep the positive momentum going in their next game, which will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Brook (2-5). The Chargers (3-4) will have a district bye Tuesday and return to action 6:30 p.m. Friday at Clear Brook.
Dickinson 4, Clear Lake 3
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators rallied from down 3-1 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to record a thrilling walk-off win on a little gift from Heaven against Clear Lake on Friday.
Landrei Stafford drew a walk to put runners on the corners with two outs to keep the Lady Gators alive, and then Cassidy Lee came through in the clutch, clearing the bases with a two-run triple to tie the game, 3-3. Heaven Marcus then put the ball in play, and a Clear Lake error on the grounder to third resulted in the walk-off win for Dickinson.
After Clear Lake scored two in the top of the second and one in the top of the third to take an early 3-0 lead, Mia Terry drove home Kiley Lee (leadoff single) on a one-out RBI double for Dickinson’s other run of the game in the bottom of the third.
Leading the Lady Gators’ batters were Cassidy Lee (3-for-4, two RBIs, one run) and Terry (2-for-4, two doubles, one RBI, one run).
Dickinson (2-5 in district) will now look to pull off an upset in its next game 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Creek (5-2).
TAPPS
O’Connell 21, Houston KIPP Generations 11 (6 innings)
HOUSTON
In a high-scoring affair, the O’Connell Lady Buccaneers won their district opener Friday night against KIPP Generations.
Brooke Cromie ended up as the winning pitcher with six strikeouts, four hits and four walks, and at the plate, she was 1-for-2 with four walks, two RBIs, two steals and three runs scored.
Recording multi-hit games were Re’Nae Horton (3-for-3, one RBI, two steals, five runs) and Roomie Castro (2-for-4, two RBIs, two runs). Mary Claire also had two RBIs for O’Connell.
The Lady Bucs will be back in action 4:30 p.m. Monday at home against Beaumont Legacy.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
