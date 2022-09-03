SUGAR LAND
A rock-solid defense and balanced offensive attack saw the Friendswood Mustangs take a 34-0 win over Fort Bend Willowridge on a rainy Saturday night at Mercer Stadium.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 9:20 pm
“A shutout is an awesome thing,” Friendswood head football coach Robert Koopmann said. “Our main guys who we need to play well on defense played well, and I think that’s going to carry us forward.”
Friendswood’s first drive of the game stalled, but the Mustangs faced little trouble moving the ball after that.
On a run-heavy 11-play, 60-yard drive that saw Friendswood convert two fourth downs, Jackson Rhodes (16 carries, 102 yards, two touchdowns) capped it off with a 6-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead with 2:37 left in the first quarter.
The Mustangs picked up nice chunks of yards on a 20-yard pass to Gabriel Armstrong and a 27-yard run by Walker Winters before a quick drive ended with a 17-yard TD pass from Brock Foster (15-for-28, 142 yards, one TD) to Hunter Smyrl (four catches, 53 yards, one TD) to push the lead to 13-0 with four ticks remaining on the first-quarter clock.
A Friendswood possession that began in advantageous position at the Willowridge 49-yard line ended nine plays later on 9-yard Rhodes TD run on a fourth-and-2 play for a 20-0 advantage at the 7:19 mark of the second quarter.
Friendswood’s special teams got in on the scoring action on Willowridge’s ensuing possession when Landon Davis blocked an Eagles punt try, scooped up the ball and scampered 22 yards for a TD and a 27-0 lead, which the Mustangs would take into the halftime break.
The Mustangs added another TD after a Willowridge lost fumble set the offense up at the Eagles’ 39-yard line — scoring five plays later on a 6-yard Walker Winters (six carries, 58 yards, one TD) run for the 34-0 advantage with 1:15 remaining in the third quarter.
Friendswood out-gained Willowridge 329-169 in total yards, and the Mustangs defense forced nine Eagles punts in the shutout.
Mustang Matthew Dupuis showed a mastery of the rugby-style kick, averaging 48 yards per punt, including boots of 50, 55 and 58 yards.
Friendswood (1-1) will be back at Mercer Stadium next Saturday for its District 10-5A-I opener against Fort Bend Kempner. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.
