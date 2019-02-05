Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school soccer
GIRLS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 7, Galena Park 0
GALENA PARK
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs continued their winning ways in district play Tuesday night, blowing by Galena Park on the road.
Yosi Bouslog, Emma Saldana, Olivia Rhodes, Maya Palitz and Cessia Amaya all scored goals for Friendswood.
The Lady Mustangs (3-0 in district) will look to keep the good times rolling when they host Ball High (N/A) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Texas City 5, Goose Creek Memorial 1
TEXAS CITY
After a tight first half, the Texas City Lady Stings pulled away in the second half to defend their home turf against Goose Creek Memorial on Tuesday night.
Within the first 15 minutes, GCM scored the match's first goal, but Amanda Valdez scored an equalizer off of an assist from Karissa Victoria and then scored again right before the end of the first half off an assist from Skylar Hernandez to send Texas into the intermission with a 2-1 lead.
The Lady Stings would impose their will in the second half, with Valdez recording the hat trick and then a fourth goal for good measure. Victoria got into the scoring action in the second half with a goal of her own. Assisting on the second-half goals were Victoria, Valdez and Jacky Olivares.
Texas City (2-1 in district) remains at home when the team returns to the pitch 7:30 p.m. Friday against Crosby.
Other scores:
Santa Fe 6, Baytown Lee 0
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Clear Lake 4, Clear Creek 0
Clear Falls 0, Alvin 0
BOYS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 1, Galena Park 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs defended their home turf Tuesday night to earn a hard-fought win over Galena Park.
Will Schmidt scored Friendswood’s lone goal, and C.J. Barta was between the posts to record the shutout.
The Mustangs (3-0 in district) will hit their road for their next match, crossing the Causeway to face Ball High (1-1-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Other scores:
Ball High 1, Crosby 1
Baytown Lee 3, Santa Fe 0
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Clear Lake 3, Clear Creek 1
Clear Falls 2, Alvin 2
Clear Springs 1, Dickinson 0
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
