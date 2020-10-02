Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Dickinson 0
DICKINSON
The Clear Creek Wildcats kept the good times rolling Friday night winning their second straight district game in straight sets with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-11, win over the Dickinson Lady Gators.
Leading Clear Creek were Brooke Morgan (11 kills), Christen Maloney (nine kills), Briana Zamora (16 digs), Mia Sauers (13 digs, four aces), Hannah Berg (11 digs), All Shemwell (17 assists), Emma Boland (13 assists), Aaliyah Ellis (seven kills, five blocks) and Bella Woodard (four blocks).
Player statistics for Dickinson were not immediately available.
Both teams are back in action 6 p.m. Saturday. Clear Creek hosts Clear Brook, and Dickinson makes the trip to Brazoswood.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Manvel 3, Ball High 0
GALVESTON
The underdog Ball High Lady Tors were unable to pull off the upset Friday night, as Manvel collected a 25-15, 25-17, 25-22 win.
Top performers for the Lady Tors were led offensively by Maggie Farmer (six kills), Kari Nance (five kills) and Kari Nance (11 assists). Sara Gabriel led defensively with 13 digs.
Ball High is back on the court 4 p.m. Saturday at Baytown Sterling.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
