COLUMBUS
The high energy play which propelled Bay Area Christian over the hump and into a position to win eventually became its downfall.
Madi Newell lit the fuse with back-to-back long 3-pointers to open the second half, giving the Lady Broncos their first lead at 35-32 over Schertz John Paul Catholic II in their TAPPS Class 4A girls basketball tournament game on Saturday.
And when Amirah Gray hit a bucket with 5:30 to play in the fourth, BAC led 50-43.
The Lady Broncos, however, came unraveled by their own mistakes as the Lady Guardians forced overtime and held a 13-3 edge in the extra period for a 64-54 state quarterfinal victory at Columbus High School.
“Just turnovers got us. We didn’t take care of the ball on offense,” said BAC head coach Cheri Montgomery, who watched her club get outscored 21-4 after taking its largest lead of the game. “Just a lack of hustle on defensive stops, or not going after the ball on a loose ball. We just kind of watched.”
Most of what the Lady Broncos watched were the clutch exploits of Lady Guardians leader Amelia Boyle, who was dominant from start to finish with her court savvy and relentless play.
Another Newell 3-pointer, her fifth of the contest, gave BAC its final lead — and points — at 54-53 with 2:20 to go in OT. Boyle then took over, scoring nine unanswered points as the Guardians pulled away.
Boyle finished with a game-high 27 points while teammate Alexis Richardson added 18 points and 14 rebounds.
The Lady Broncos damaged their chances with nine combined turnovers in the fourth quarter and OT while John Paul II Catholic hit 4-for-4 from the floor and 5 of 6 at the foul line in the extra period.
“We had a couple of missed shots and that deflated us. A couple of bad shot selections cost us the game,” said Montgomery, whose club trailed by as many as six points in the first half before pulling to within one at halftime.
Gray topped BAC, which wrapped up its season at 18-6, with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Newell finished with 17.
“We needed to take care of the ball and not feel so rushed on offense,” Montgomery said. “They’re young and I’m teaching them to slow it down on offense, more clock awareness, scoreboard awareness.
“They need to slow it down if you’ve got a seven-point and take care of business.”
