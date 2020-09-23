A much anticipated clash of Houston area high school football powers Dickinson and Manvel has been changed from an official game to a scrimmage.
With Tropical Storm Beta causing practices to be canceled, neither side felt comfortable playing an actual game Friday, and Manvel did not want to play Saturday, Dickinson head football coach John Snelson said.
So, the decision was made to make the game a scrimmage, but it is hoped to still be a quality competition between two talented teams.
“We’ll make it as close to a football game as possible,” Snelson said.
There will be no admission charge for the scrimmage, and anyone who had already purchased tickets will be reimbursed by the online ticket company.
Start time for the Dickinson-Manvel scrimmage is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Freedom Field.
Dickinson is far from the only Galveston County high school football team to have their schedules altered this week because of the weather. Updated game details are as follows:
• Ball High at Angleton, 1 p.m. Saturday
• Clear Falls vs. Pearland Dawson at The Rig, 11 a.m. Saturday
• Clear Springs vs. Katy at Challenger Columbia Stadium, 1 p.m. Saturday
• Friendswood vs. Humble Summer Creek at Turner Stadium, 1 p.m. Saturday
• La Marque at Huffman Hargrave, 6 p.m. Tuesday
• Brazoswood at Santa Fe, 7 p.m. Friday
All other local games are still on as originally scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon.
