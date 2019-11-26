Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
Clear Springs 59, Houston Westside 24
LEAGUE CITY
Clear Springs dominated from start to finish in a game that saw the Chargers hold Westside to four or fewer points in three of the four quarters to win back-to-back games at home.
The Chargers raced out to a 28-6 halftime lead by winning the first (18-4) and second (10-2) quarters.
Kylie Minter (13 points), Jermia Green (12 points) and Niyah Johnson (seven rebounds) led the Chargers.
Clear Springs travels to Friendswood for a 7 p.m. start Tuesday.
Beaumont United 57, Texas City 42
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Lady Stings were unable to overcome a tough United team, falling at home Tuesday.
Tahjea Smith led the Lady Stings in scoring with 15 points, while Jade Guice and Amauri Wyatt both had eight points.
Texas City will look for a better showing when the team returns to its home court 7 p.m. Tuesday against Clear Brook.
Onalaska 45, O'Connell 23
GALVESTON
A young O'Connell Lady Buccaneers team took their lumps at home Tuesday agaisnt Onalaska.
Brooke Cromie was O'Connell's leading scorer with six points, while Re'Nae Horton and Leslie Rodriguez each had five points.
The Lady Bucs will look to learn and move on in their next game, which will 6 p.m. next Tuesday at Danbury.
Other scores:
Pasadena Dobie 44, Clear Creek 38
Dickinson 36, Brazosport 30
Pasadena Sam Rayburn 54, La Marque 42
Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
