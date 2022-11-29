Clear Springs’ Michael Sylvalie breaks up a pass intended for Alief Taylor’s Bricen Brantley during the first quarter of a bi-district playoff game at Challenger Columbia Stadium in League City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
Clear Falls’ Max Williams outruns Clear Lake defenders while converting a fake punt during the second quarter at Challenger Columbia Stadium on Oct. 27.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News file photo
With three of the district’s four playoff teams hailing from Galveston County, local athletes were featured prominently in the 24-6A all-district football awards.
Headlining the bunch was Clear Falls’ senior defensive back/receiver/punter/kick returner Max Williams, who was the unanimous choice for district most valuable player and also a unanimous first team selection at safety, kick returner and punter.
Also honored with a superlative was Clear Springs junior outside linebacker Michael Sylvalie, who garnered defensive MVP honors as well as a unanimous first team nod.
Here’s the rest of the all-district awards for each Galveston County team:
