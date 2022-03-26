SANTA FE
Behind Diego Luzardo's pitching gem and a back-breaking sixth inning, the La Porte Bulldogs baseball team snatched a bounce-back 6-inning win in a 12-1 victory on the road against Santa Fe on a beautiful sunny Saturday afternoon.
The Indians were able to scratch out an early run in the bottom of the first inning when Kyeler Thompson led off the inning with a single up the middle and advanced to second on a well executed bunt up the first base line by Caleb Berrow.
After a single by Brandon Vassallo to center to load the bases, Jackson Stroud’s RBI fielder’s choice grounder scored Thompson.
La Porte quickly answered back in the top of the second as the first three batters connected on the first pitch.
After Justin Kay smoked a double to left center, Jack Bilski’s groundout moved Kay to third. Tristan Spears then followed with an RBI single to center to tie the game for the Bulldogs.
With two outs in the fifth inning, Luzardo delivered a two-out go-ahead run-scoring single to left scoring Landon Kay.
La Porte broke open the game in the top of the sixth by sending 13 batters to the plate, collecting six hits, and were aided by two critical errors that allowed half of the 10 runs scored in the inning to be unearned.
The Bulldogs chased Santa Fe starting pitcher Brice Smith after La Porte started the inning with three consecutive hits from Bilski (double), Spears (single) and Aadan Caldwell’s bloop run-scoring single to right scoring courtesy runner Reese Shoppe.
After a strikeout and nice play from Santa Fe’s first baseman Jacob Cyr toss to catcher Rhett Ostermayor on a fielder’s choice out at home on a bunt, La Porte then had three straight run-scoring hits from pinch hitter Diggy Garcia (single), Tristen Ramirez (double) and Luzardo (single) mixed in with a wild pitch that scored a run making the score 7-1 Bulldogs.
Things continued to unravel for the Indians as a hit by a pitch, an error on a grounder to shortstop allowing a run to score, followed by a walk to load the bases and a missed catch play in the outfield on a fly ball to center, which resulted in all four La Porte batters to touch home plate.
After Smith’s single to center with one out in the second inning, Luzardo retired 11 Indian batters in a row (seven by strikeout) before Berrow worked a walk to start the bottom of the sixth.
Ashton Lozano then followed by smacking a single to left, but Luzardo was able to retire the next three hitters, including the final two on strikeouts looking to complete his masterclass pitching performance.
Luzardo’s final winning pitching line was 6 innings pitched, four hits, one earned run, one walk and nine strikeouts. Fifty-nine of his 85 total pitches were strikes.
Spears (2-for-3) and Luzardo (2-for-4 with two RBIs) had multiple hits for the Bulldogs.
Scoring two runs for La Porte were Justin Kay, Shoppe and Caldwell.
Santa Fe (5-1 in District 22-5A) will be looking to bounce back with a big time matchup of current district leaders on Tuesday when the Indians travel to Friendswood (5-1). First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
