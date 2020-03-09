Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 5, Clear Brook 4
LEAGUE CITY
Clear Falls was able to snatch a home district victory in a back-and-forth affair with Clear Brook on Monday night.
With one out in the bottom of the first, Megan Czinder walked on four pitches, and courtesy runner Daniela Rosario advanced to second on a passed ball.
This was followed by back-to-back singles by Abby McEntire and Paige Pascale (RBI), giving the Knights a 1-0 lead.
The Wolverines quickly answered back in the top of the second when Jaclyn Calles smacked a lead-off double, stole second, and scored on a Skylar Barnwell sacrifice fly.
Both teams scored two runs in the third inning as Clear Brook used three different types of hits to score.
With one out, Koryn Klimczak tripled and Christiana Winger followed with a run-scoring double. Then, Jade Dickens drove Winger in with a two-out single.
The bottom half for Clear Falls started with a Czinder single. McEntire smoked an RBI triple, and scored on a passed ball.
Three straight one-out singles by Brynn Glidewell, Rhyan Stewart and Marissa Thompson (RBI) gave the Knights a 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth.
Once again the Wolverines swiftly responded in the top of the sixth when Jaclyn Calles led off with a single.
Courtesy runner Grace Morales then worked her way around to score when she stole second base, moved over to third on a Skylar Barnwell single, and scored on a suicide squeeze by Kaitlyn Olivares.
Clear Falls took advantage of misfielding by the Wolverines in the bottom of the sixth to regain the lead for good, starting when McEntire reached first on an error by the second baseman.
After two outs, a single by Glidewell and a walk to Stewart loaded the bases full of Knights.
Then, an error by the shortstop on a ground ball hit by Thompson allowed McEntire to score the go-ahead run.
Clear Falls starting pitcher Glidewell was able to induce two ground balls and a fly out for a one-two-three seventh to finish off a gritty performance in the circle.
Four Knights combined for nine of the teams 13 hits: Stewart (three hits), McEntire (two hits, two runs), Czinder (two hits) and Glidewell (two hits).
Calles led Clear Brook with two hits.
Clear Falls (1-1 in District 24-6A) will have a big early test on Tuesday when the team travels to Dickinson (2-0). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.