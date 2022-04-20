Clear Springs Chargers Avery Douglas challenges Clear Falls Knights Allie Shaw Therell during the match between the Clear Falls Knights and Clear Springs Chargers in League City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Clear Falls Knights Kylie Soich traps the ball during the match between the Clear Falls Knights and Clear Springs Chargers in League City on Feb. 2.
LESLIE PLAZA JOHNSON/For The Daily News
LESLIE PLAZA JOHNSON/For The Daily News
Clear Springs Chargers Avery Pyle dribbles the ball during the match between the Clear Falls Knights and Clear Springs Chargers in League City on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Highlighted by five players garnering superlatives, there were several honors doled out to Galveston County players in the 24-6A all-district girls soccer postseason awards.
Clear Creek’s Aaliyah Ramadan was named the district’s offensive player of the year, and Clear Falls teammates Kylie Soich and Alli Shaw-Therrell were picked as the goalkeeper of the year and newcomer of the year, respectively.
Rounding out the local players earning superlative awards were Clear Springs’ Maya Pomeroy as the district utility player of the year and teammate Avery Pyle as the most outstanding senior.
The rest of the all-district honorees on Galveston County teams were as follows:
CLEAR CREEK
Hannah Beck, first team; Jordan Losh, first team; Reaghan Thompson, first team; Payton Hurst, first team; Kayla Moody, second team; Callie Gentry, second team; Taylor Johnson Middlebrooks, second team; Jamie Andaur, second team; Daisy Huerta, honorable mention; Eve Hewett, honorable mention; Ariell Ambramsky, honorable mention
CLEAR FALLS
Mackenzie Stewart, first team; Sarah Majetek, first team; Abigail Russell, first team; Ashley Russell, first team; Kylie Polk, second team; Brook Scott, second team; Haley Conrad, second team; Maya Mathia, second team; Natalie Jaramillo, honorable mention; Bailey Folks, honorable mention
CLEAR SPRINGS
Amanda Zyla, first team; Jessica Marker, first team; Alex Davies, first team; Maddy Harry, second team; Brooke Thompson, second team; Sara Chamberlain, second team; Taylor Millard, honorable mention; Avery Douglas, honorable mention; Kaitlyn Whiting, honorable mention
DICKINSON
Lauren Kovacevich, first team; Kailey Hancock, first team; Ava Axtle, second team; Jamie Noriega, second team; Kelsea Risinger, honorable mention; Melanie Pascascio, honorable mention; Kaylee Harris, honorable mention
