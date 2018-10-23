Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Alvin 3, Dickinson 2
ALVIN
The Dickinson Lady Gators’ season came to a disappointing end Tuesday, as Alvin came away with a 21-25, 15-25, 25-19, 27-25, 17-15 win.
Standouts for Dickinson included Amaya Young (25 kills, 18 digs), Sharanda Anderson (14 kills, 31 digs), Avorie Williams (48 assists, 10 digs), Shae Stafford (14 digs) and Kelli Westerlage (10 digs).
The Lady Gators end their season with a 3-9 district record.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Texas City 3, Ball High 1
GALVESTON
The Texas City Lady Stings ended their season on a positive note Tuesday with a 25-20, 17-25, 25-14, 25-20 win over their rival Ball High Lady Tors in a hard fought match.
Leaders for the Lady Stings included Ashlynn Lewis (16 kills), Haley James (12 kills, 23 digs), Jennifer Herrera (15 assists), Sydney Osteen (13 assists), Macee Medina (23 digs) and Zoe Johnson (19 digs).
Logan Kelly led the Lady Tors with seven kills, and Tori Mallard and Lexie LaForte had six kills apiece. Sara Gabriel led defensively with 26 digs. Caroline Baze logged 13 assists, and Jaelyn Williams tacked on 12 assists. Williams also had 14 digs.
Texas City finished with a 7-7 record in district play, while Ball High was 4-10.
Friendswood 3, Goose Creek Memorial 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs completed their second consecutive undefeated district championship season with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-13 win over Goose Creek Memorial on Tuesday.
It’s the first time Friendswood volleyball has had back-to-back undefeated district seasons since 2011 and 2012.
Top performances for Friendswood came from Lauren Hubbard (11 kills), Makensy Manbeck (eight kills, four blocks), Ashlyn Svoboda (eight kills, nine digs), Elle McGown (six kills, nine digs) and Tori Weatherley (32 assists).
The Lady Mustangs (12-0 in district) will face the winner of a Friday play-in match between Dayton and Vidor in their bi-district matchup.
Santa Fe 3, Galena Park 0
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians finished off another strong regular season with a dominant 25-4, 25-13, 25-13 win over Galena Park on Tuesday.
Santa Fe was led in this one by Teresa Garza (eight kills, two blocks), Jillian Gibbs (eight kills), Rylie Peters (four aces), Freedom Stephenson (11 digs), Elena Dondonay (19 assists) and Kassidy Taves (11 assists).
The Lady Indians (12-2 in district) will face District 21-5A third place finisher Nederland in the bi-district round of the playoffs next week with more details still to be determined.
Other scores:
(Non-district) Katy Seven Lakes 3, Clear Falls 0 (25-21, 25-23, 28-26)
Editor’s note: Will be updated when more information becomes available.
