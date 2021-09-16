Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Dickinson 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats staved off a stern first-set test from the Dickinson Lady Gators, and then they soared their way to a 25-23, 25-13, 25-13 sweep at home Thursday night.
Leading the Wildcats in the victory were Reaghan Thompson (11 kills, seven blocks, three aces), Briana Zamora (15 digs), Hannah Berg (12 digs), Daisy Mitchell (16 assists) and Emma Boland (11 assists).
Top performers for the Lady Gators were Shayna Longoria (five kills, five digs, three blocks), Callie Boone (five kills, five digs), Madison Spells (five kills) and Elaina Spriggins (15 assists).
Clear Creek (2-0 in district) returns to the court 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Brook (0-2). Dickinson (0-2) looks to get on track against Brazoswood (0-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday at home.
Other scores:
Clear Springs 3, Clear Lake 0 (25-20, 27-25, 25-22)
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 3, Ball High 0
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians held on for a close first-set win before recording the sweep of the Ball High Lady Tors by the scores of 26-24, 25-13 and 25-20 at home Thursday night.
Kenzie Smith led the Lady Indians’ attack with 26 kills, three blocks and two aces, and Smith also chipped in 14 digs on defense. Bethany Durant chipped in eight kills. Allie Walton and Heidi Hillman paced the offense with 27 assists and 16 assists, respectively. Emily Hardee led the defense with 21 digs.
The Lady Tors’ leaders were Maggie Farmer (nine kills, 14 digs), Kate Lindamood (four kills), Ter’Nique Wells (four kills), Sara Gabriel (25 digs) and Chloe Stein (13 assists).
Both teams are back in action Friday. Santa Fe travels to Goose Creek Memorial at 6:30 p.m., and Ball High hosts Texas City at 6 p.m.
Friendswood 3, Baytown Lee 0 (Sept. 15)
BAYTOWN
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs took care of business on the road Wednesday, dispatching Baytown Lee by the scores of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-13.
The Lady Mustangs were led by Sarah Sitton (10 kills), Meghan Donoughue (seven kills, 13 assists, four aces), Andi Vaught (12 digs) and Megan Hubbard (22 assists).
Friendswood has a huge district matchup against Manvel at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.