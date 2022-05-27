All-Galveston County boys soccer teams

FIRST TEAM

F- Riley Carleton, sr., Clear Falls

F- Jairo Hernandez, jr., Santa Fe

F- Alexis Beltran, sr., Texas City

MF- Giancarlo Pardo, sr., Clear Springs

MF- Alexandro Quintanilla, soph., Clear Springs

MF- Dominik Konwinski, sr., Clear Falls

D- Myles DeBondt, jr., Clear Springs

D- Sebastian Ruiz, sr., Clear Springs

D- Trent Hooks, jr., Texas City

D- Eros Ortiz, jr., Ball High

GK- Dustin Morris, sr., Clear Creek

SECOND TEAM

F- Aiden Kaouk, sr., Friendswood

F- Andrew Orellana, sr., Clear Creek

F- Cedrick Johnson, jr., La Marque

MF- Christian Medrano, sr., Clear Springs

MF- Noe Rico, sr., Santa Fe

MF- Alejandro Trejo, sr., Dickinson

D- Carlos Henriquez, sr., Friendswood

D- John Allan, jr, Friendswood

D- Ethan Weber, sr., Clear Creek

D- Cayden Clause, sr., Clear Creek

GK- Sam Bermudez, jr., Clear Springs

HONORABLE MENTION

Nelson Peraza, sr., Texas City

Ramon Carrillo, jr., Ball High

Jaden Richardson, jr., Clear Creek

Kaylan Baptiste, jr., Clear Creek

Cody Brown, jr., Clear Creek

Isaac Machado, jr., Clear Creek

Juan Garcia Rodriguez, jr., La Marque

Fernando Sanchez Rubio, fr., La Marque

Amado Garcia, sr., Dickinson

Kevin Juarez, sr., Dickinson

Ethan Jones, sr., Clear Falls

Danilo Ramirez, sr., Clear Falls

David Jasso, sr., Clear Falls

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription