Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 5, Clear Creek 4
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers broke a 1-1 tied score with a four-run top of the sixth inning, but had to stave off a Clear Creek Wildcats bottom of the seventh inning rally to hang on for a road win Tuesday night.
Clear Springs’ big top of the sixth started with consecutive singles from Jose Vargas and Parker Lee before Connor Habhab hit an RBI single. Lee scored on a balk. Later, Brock Knight drove in a run on an RBI sac fly, and Hayden See followed that with an RBI single for a 5-1 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, Maddux Eckart hit an RBI sac fly, and with two outs, a walk and hit by pitch kept the inning alive for a two-run single raked by Joe Rodriguez. Clear Springs brought Vargas in to get the elusive final out, which he did via strikeout.
The two teams traded runs in the fourth inning with Lee crushing a leadoff home run, and Clear Creek scoring a run on an error.
Recording multi-hit games were Lee (3-for-4, one RBI, two runs) for the Chargers, and Justice Andrade (2-for-3) and Rodriguez (2-for-4) for the Wildcats.
Both teams are back in action Friday night. Clear Springs will be at Brazoswood for a 7 p.m. start, while Clear Creek makes the short trip to Clear Lake for a 6 p.m. game.
Clear Falls 5, Clear Lake 4
LEAGUE CITY
Bryce Godnich hit a walk-off RBI double to deliver an important district win for the Clear Falls Knights in their home game Tuesday night against Clear Lake.
Godnich’s bottom of the seventh inning RBI two-bagger drove in Jeron Petterson after Petterson walked with one-out and moved to second base when Max Williams was hit by a pitch.
Petterson scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first, and Kannon Garza smashed an RBI triple in the bottom of the fourth to give Clear Falls a 2-0 lead.
Clear Lake held a short-lived lead after a three-run top of the fifth, before Tristan Zarella scored on a wild pitch to knot the score at 3-3.
Jackson Farley hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the sixth, but Clear Lake responded with a run in the top of the seventh to set the stage for Godnich’s late-game heroics.
Farley (2-for-3, one RBI, two runs) and Petterson (2-for-3, two runs) had multiple-hit game to lead the Knights.
Clear Falls returns to action 1 p.m. Saturday at Clear Creek.
Bye:
Dickinson
DISTRICT 22-5A
Texas City 8, Goose Creek Memorial 7 (8 innings)
BAYTOWN
The Texas City Stings overcame a rough start and battled back for an extra-inning win Tuesday night at Goose Creek Memorial.
The game-winning play in the top of the eighth inning when Jacob Duran drove in Logan Silvertooth (leadoff single) on an RBI sac fly.
In the top of the first, Texas City scored a run on a passed ball and got a two-out RBI single from LJ Kainer to take an early 2-0 lead, but the Patriots responded with a five-run bottom of the first.
The Stings added a run in the top of the second on a two-out RBI single from Max Peck, but GCM scored two more runs in the bottom half of the frame for a 7-3 lead.
In the top of the fourth, four Texas City runs scored on a pair of errors to tie the game 7-7.
Kainer (2-for-3, one RBI) had a multi-hit effort for the Stings.
Texas City returns to the field 6 p.m. Friday at Robinson Stadium against La Porte.
Other score:
La Porte 2, Santa Fe 1
Bye:
Ball High
DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
East Bernard 14, Hitchcock 3
