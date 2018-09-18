Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Lake 0
HOUSTON
The Clear Creek Wildcats took care of business on the road Tuesday, sweeping Clear Lake by the scores of 25-11, 25-21 and 25-22.
The middle blocking tandem of Allie Garland and Riley Brantley led the Clear Creek offense with 11 kills apiece. Garland also logged four blocks and put away four aces, and Kylie Luedde had three aces.
Miranda Phelps led the defense with 13 digs, and Spencer Plato paced the Wildcats’ attack with 34 assists.
Clear Creek (4-0 in district) has a bye Friday before an important 24-6A matchup 6 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Clear Falls (3-1).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Ball High 0
GALVESTON
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs continued their surge to start district play with a 25-8, 25-15, 25-17 sweep over the Ball High Lady Tors on the road Tuesday.
Player statistics for Friendswood were not immediately available.
Leading Ball High was Logan Kelly with four kills, seven digs and two aces. Jaelyn Williams had nine assists, Courtney Whittaker and Mia Flores each had six digs, and Tori Mallard had 2.5 blocks.
The Lady Mustangs (4-0 in district) will have a key 22-5A battle up next when they host Crosby (4-0) at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Lady Tors (1-3) will look to rebound 6:30 p.m. Friday at Baytown Lee (1-3).
Santa Fe 3, Goose Creek Memorial 0
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Lady Indians picked up a key district victory over Goose Creek Memorial in short order, recording a 25-13, 25-15, 25-20 sweep Tuesday.
Leading Santa Fe were Teresa Garza (11 kills), Kylie Verm (10 kills, five aces), Freedom Stephenson (14 digs), Elena Dondonay (19 assists) and Kassidy Taves (13 assists).
The Lady Indians (3-1 in district) return to the court 6:30 p.m. Friday at Texas City (1-3).
Crosby 3, Texas City 0
CROSBY
The Texas City Lady Stings were unable to hand Crosby its first district loss of the season in a 25-14, 25-15, 25-17 sweep on the road Tuesday.
Leading Texas City were Haley James (seven kills, seven digs, two aces), Bella Waggoner (seven digs, two aces) and Jennifer Herrera (seven assists). Ashlynn Lewis and Tahjea Smith each recorded two blocks.
The Lady Stings (1-3) will be looking for the upset against county rival Santa Fe (3-1) in their next match, which will be 6:30 p.m. Friday at home.
Other scores:
Clear Falls 3, Alvin 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-10)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
