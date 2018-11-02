Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
Clear Falls 54, Katy Cinco Ranch 51
KATY
The start of each half was the story for both teams in the season opening game.
Cinco Ranch raced to a 16-7 first quarter advantage that aided the Lady Cougars to head into the locker room with a 30-20 lead.
The Knights then outscored Cinco Ranch 18-6 in the third to take a two-point lead going into the final quarter that Clear Falls won 16-15.
Niah Richard scored a game high 14 points for the Knights.
Clear Falls will host Cy Springs on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. for their home opener.
Fort Bend Ridge Point 55, Clear Springs 49
LEAGUE CITY
A slow start doomed Clear Springs in its season opener at home as Ridge Point jumped out to a 15-7 first quarter advantage and extended their lead to 13 at halftime.
The Chargers did win each quarter in the second half by a combined score of 32-20.
Jermia Green led Clear Springs with 13 points, six rebounds, and five steals.
Niyah Johnson snagged 12 rebounds and tallied nine points. Vianey Galvan and McKenna Worrell each scored eight points.
Clear Springs will be looking to bounce back as they travel to Alvin Shadow Creek on Tuesday. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Santa Fe 51, Baytown Sterling 48
BAYTOWN
In a tale of two halves, the Lady Indians overcame a 15-point halftime deficit to win their season opener.
Santa Fe outscored the Lady Rangers 15-9 in the third and had the game's highest scoring quarter in the fourth with a 20-8 advantage.
No player statistics available.
Santa Fe will have their home opener on Tuesday when Christian Home School Academy visits for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
Other scores:
Katy 58, Dickinson 39
C.E. King 62, La Marque 22
