GALVESTON
Galveston County Daily News tennis columnist Manuel Moreno Jr. has been named to a third consecutive two-year term on a United States Tennis Association national high school committee.
Moreno once again will serve on the USTA national high school task force, a position he held his first two years before being selected to its national high school committee from 2017-18.
Moreno also has been appointed to the USTA-Texas Section schools/high schools committee and Hispanic engagement committee for 2019-20.
Moreno's first major assignment will be to attend the USTA-Texas annual meeting at Horseshoe Bay Resort in Marble Falls on Feb. 22-24.
In March, Moreno also will attend the USTA national semiannual meeting in Austin.
