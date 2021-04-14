Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 8, Clear Springs 3
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats inched closer to clinching a playoff berth with a big road win Tuesday night over the Clear Springs Chargers.
Clear Creek jumped on Clear Springs early with five combined runs in the first two innings.
In the top of the first, after Lane Brewster lined a leadoff double and moved to third base on a sac bunt, Justice Andrade drove him home on an RBI single. Andrade stole second base and came home on an RBI single from Joe Rodriguez for a 2-0 lead.
In the top of the second, the Wildcats put together a two-out rally that saw Brewster, Cole Earley and Andrade smack consecutive RBI singles to make the score 5-0 in their favor.
Clear Creek went ahead 6-0 in the top of the fourth on Andrade’s two-out RBI double before the Chargers were finally able to scratch a run on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth on a two-out RBI double from Connor Habhab.
Clear Springs was able to trim its deficit to 6-3 in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Bryce Ryden and an RBI sac fly from Jose Vargas, but the Wildcats were able to pad their lead in the top of the seventh with a run scoring on an error and an RBI single from Noah Johnson.
Recording multi-hit games were Clear Creek’s Andrade (3-for-3, three RBIs, one run, two steals), Rodriguez (3-for-3, one RBI, one run) and Brewster (3-for-5, three runs), and Clear Springs’ Habhab (3-for-4, one RBI) and Vargas (2-for-3, one RBI).
Gehrig Schreiber (six innings, seven hits, one earned run, one walk, four strikeouts) was the winning pitcher. Collin McKinney walked one and struck out three in the final inning to close out the game.
Both teams are back in action 6 p.m. Friday. Clear Creek (6-4 in district) hosts Clear Lake (0-9), and Clear Springs (5-4) remains at home to face Brazoswood (2-7).
Clear Falls 20, Clear Lake 5 (5 innings)
HOUSTON
The Clear Falls Knights scored eight runs in the top of the first inning en route to a blowout on the road Tuesday night over Clear Lake.
Three walks and two hit batters to start the game saw the Knights go up 2-0, then two more run scored on a Chase Bourgeois RBI single and an error. With one out, Evan Aslaksen, Tristan Zarella and Jeron Petterson (two-run) clubbed consecutive RBI singles for an 8-0 lead.
Clear Falls added a run (Travis Bragg RBI sac fly) in the top of the second, three runs (Max Williams RBI single, Sam Lampson two-run home run) in the top of the third, four runs (Aslaksen leadoff home run, bases-loaded hit by pitch, Carter Sanders RBI sac fly, Kannon Garza RBI single) in the top of the fourth and four runs (Corey Hayes RBI double, Nate Fields two-run double, Sanders RBI sac fly) in the top of the fifth.
Garza (3-for-5, one RBI), Aslaksen (2-for-3, two RBIs, one run) and Josh Wright (2-for-2, two runs) had multi-hit games for the Knights.
Clear Falls (5-5 in district) has a bye before returning home 6 p.m. next Tuesday against Clear Creek (6-4).
Bye:
Dickinson
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 12, Baytown Lee 0 (6 innings)
BAYTOWN
The Friendswood Mustangs clubbed 16 base hits while giving up only one to take care of business on the road Tuesday night against Lee.
Friendswood plated five runs in the top of the second inning on a Devon Andrews two-run home run, a Reed South RBI single, an Izaac Pacheco RBI sac fly and a Dylan Maxcey RBI single.
The Mustangs chalked up four more runs — all with two outs — in the top of the fifth, scoring on a passed ball, an RBI single from South, and a two-run double from Isaiah Winkler.
In the top of the sixth, an RBI single from Landon Montemayor clinched the run rule, and Friendswood scored on a fielder’s choice and an RBI single from Caden Montemayor to pad its lead.
Six Friendswood players — Andrews (3-for-4, two RBIs, three runs), Winkler (2-for-3, two RBIs), Pacheco (2-for-3, one RBI), South (2-for-4, three RBIs, two runs), Landon Montemayor (2-for-4, one RBI, one run) and Boots Landry (2-for-3, two runs) — had multi-hit games.
Pitchers Jaxson Burch (three innings, one hit, three walks, four strikeouts) and Easton Tumis (three innings, two walks, one strikeout) teamed up for the one-hit shutout.
Coming up next for the Mustangs (12-0 in district) is a tough test at home 6 p.m. against Manvel (9-4).
Bye:
Texas City
DISTRiCT 24-3A
Hitchcock 11, Van Vleck 5
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Bulldogs kept their playoff hopes alive with a big win at home Tuesday night over Van Vleck.
Hitchcock pounced on Van Vleck early with a seven-run bottom of the first inning. A one-out RBI single from Zeven Landry got the big inning started, and then six more runs crossed home plate with two outs in the inning.
Reese Kadlecek, Mauro Ruiz and Gavin Shuttlesworth hit consecutive RBI singles for a 5-0 lead. Then came an RBI double whacked by Ty Maxwell and a run-scoring balk for a 7-0 advantage.
The Bulldogs kept the hit parade going with an RBI double from Hunter Robison and an RBI single from Ruiz in the bottom of the second, and an RBI double from Austin Gace and an RBI single from Landry in the bottom of the third.
Recording multi-hit games for Hitchcock were Landry (3-for-4, two RBIs, two runs), Maxwell (2-for-3, one RBI, one run), Ruiz (2-for-3, three RBIs, one run) and Kadlecek (2-for-4, one run, one RBI).
The Bulldogs (4-6 in district) will have another important matchup in their next game when they make the trip to East Bernard (6-3) for a 7 p.m. first pitch.
