Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
BOYS NON-DISTRICT
Clear Falls 67, Kinkaid 47
LEAGUE CITY
The Knights kicked off the season with a solid home win against Kinkaid on Friday night in head coach Bryan Shelton’s debut.
Caden Maples led the Knights in scoring with 21 points. Alex Matthews tallied 13 points and corralled six rebounds, and Zach Walters chipped in with 12 points.
Clear Falls will be back in action Tuesday on the road against South Houston. First tip is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Dickinson 84, Westbury 14
DICKINSON
Dickinson rolled to an opening night win Friday.
Seth Jones had his hand prints all over the game with 29 points, six assists and four steals.
Chase Johnson had 12 points and Donovan Pointer scored 11 points. Qasim Boyd tallied a double-double with 10 points, 10 assists, and seven steals.
Fort Bend Ridge Point 50, Texas City 47
MISSOURI CITY
In a tough opening night road loss, Clovis McCain led Texas City with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Texas City hosts Houston Mickey Leland High at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
O'Connell 66, Angleton Christian 36
GALVESTON
The O'Connell Buccaneers took control of the game early and cruised Thursday to a home win in their season opener over Angleton Christian.
After winning the first quarter 21-11, the Bucs pushed the lead to 37-15 at halftime to pretty much lock up the game.
A balanced O'Connell effort was led by Kristopher Johnson (17 points), Khristian Johnson (16 points), Luke Waldrop (16 points) and Raphfel Moss (14 points).
The Bucs are back in action 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Kingwood Covenant.
Other scores:
Friendswood 54, Barbers Hill 49
Pearland 45, Clear Springs 34
Clear Creek 57, Deer Park 49
Santa Fe 51, Sam Rayburn 45 (OT)
Beren Academy 58, Bay Area Christian 49
GIRLS NON-DISTRICT
Katy Paetow 45, La Marque 44
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Lady Cougars lost a heartbreaker at home Friday night with Paetow picking up the narrow victory.
Top performers for the Lady Cougars were Nia Etienne (17 points), Paris Whitfield (13 points), Iyana Moore (eight points) and Jazzmin Brown (seven points).
La Marque's next game is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Aldine Eisenhower.
O'Connell 53, Angleton Christian 15
GALVESTON
The O'Connell Lady Buccaneers were suffocating on defense and steadily pulled away for a blowout win at home Thursday night over Angleton Christian.
Scoring in double digits for the Lady Bucs were Re'Nae Horton (16 points), Maria Genero Sagarra (11 points) and Ciara Quiroga (11 points).
O'Connell returns to the floor 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against CHSA.
Other scores:
Sweeny 64, Texas City 17
