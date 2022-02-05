Texas City’s Glenn Parker pulls down the game-sealing rebound against Ball High’s Joseph Cianfrini during the fourth quarter to secure a two-point victory for the Stingarees in Texas City on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The game, which began Friday, was completed Saturday after a power outage Friday night forced its postponement late in the fourth quarter.
Texas City High School basketball players warm up before playing the final one minute and nine seconds of their home game against Ball High School in Texas City on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The game, which began Friday, was completed Saturday after a power outage Friday night forced its postponement late in the fourth quarter.
Never has a small amount of time caused such big headaches.
Waiting for more than 16 hours to wrap up the final moments of a delayed basketball game proved to be quite a challenge for Texas City coach Chris Mason.
“That last minute seemed like the longest minute ever,’’ Mason said Saturday morning after his battle-tested Stings held off rival Ball High 62-60 in the conclusion of a boys game which was halted because of Friday night’s power outage in Texas City.
Returning at 11 a.m. to play the final 1:09 of the contest, Texas City held on as Ball High’s Tavon Petteway missed two free throws with 0.4 seconds left. With the win, the Stings kept their District 22-5A playoffs alive as they improved to 9-4 with their seventh win in their last eight starts.
Texas City also avenged a 64-50 loss to the Tors back on Jan. 4.
Leading 57-53 when play resumed Saturday, each team looked to put the other at the foul stripe to stop the clock. A pair of Clovis McCain free throws gave the Stings a 60-55 edge with 33 seconds to go, before Joseph Cianfrini and Petteway dropped in one toss apiece in the next six seconds.
McCain added two more free throws with 26.5 to go before Connor O’Donohoe drilled a long 3-pointer to cut the Tors’ deficit to 62-60.
Moments later, Dennis Young of Texas City missed two free tries with eight seconds to go giving Ball High a chance to tie as Petteway was fouled with less than a second left on the clock.
After Petteway missed his first of two attempts, his second was a deliberate miss as the Tors looked for a buzzer-beating tip-in, but Glenn Parker hauled in the rebound for the Stings as time expired.
“I knew how important it was to both of us, and my head was spinning because I didn’t know how to attack it,” Mason said. “I didn’t know what (Ball High) was going to do. There was a lot to wrestle with this morning.
“We just prepare to finish ballgames, and that’s what we did.”
McCain had a spectacular game for Texas City, knocking down 35 points to go with seven rebounds. Will Cianfrini scored 20 while O’Donohoe added 12 on four 3-pointers for Ball High, which dropped to 7-7 in district play.
The Tors were hampered by 15-for-30 free throw shooting for the game, including seven misses in the fourth period.
“Our Achilles heel most of the season,” said Jerald Temple, Ball High’s head coach. “The kids know, we know it. We just can’t seem to put them together when we need them.”
