DICKINSON
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs ended an up-and-down showing at the Gator Classic tournament, hosted by Dickinson, with a 25-23, 25-19 victory Saturday over District 22-5A rival Santa Fe for a third-place finish in the 32-team field.
With the Lady Indians leading the first set 17-14, the Lady Mustangs, sparked by a kill and a block from Isabella Thompson, scored a quick four unanswered points to set up a back-and-forth finish to the frame. Tied 23-23, kills from Sarah Sitton and Olivia Thompson closed out the set for Friendswood.
After a Kenzie Smith kill gave Santa Fe a 5-2 early lead in the second set, Friendswood went on a 13-2 run to take control of the match. Kate Bueche had three kills and an ace to lead the key scoring spurt.
Bueche and Cierra Pesak were named to the all-tournament team for the Lady Mustangs.
Friendswood’s bronze medal match win came on the heels of a rough 25-18, 25-16 loss to Barbers Hill that saw the Lady Mustangs struggle mightily with their passing.
“It’s hard to bounce back from that kind of game — and against Santa Fe, who always plays hard against us,” Friendswood head volleyball coach Sarah Paulk said. “So, it was big that we came back and won after that. We didn’t play great, but we did enough to win."
Friendswood began the day with a 25-22, 25-11 gold bracket quarterfinal win over Needville.
As fate would have it, all three of Santa Fe’s gold bracket opponents Saturday were district foes, as the Lady Indians won their quarterfinal match against Baytown Sterling (19-25, 25-20, 25-18) before a semifinal defeat against Manvel (14-25, 25-12, 18-25).
“I’m really proud of my girls ending up in the top four out of the 32 teams in our first tournament,” Santa Fe head volleyball coach Jennifer Webb said. “They played really well, and then we just ran into some tough teams. But, that just showed us where our weaknesses are and showed us a lot of things we need to work on.”
Manvel won the tournament with a 14-25, 25-14, 25-19 win over Barbers Hill in the championship match.
The Dickinson Lady Gators competed in the silver bracket Saturday, going 1-2 on the day with a win over Alvin (25-22, 25-18) and losses to Alvin Shadow Creek (26-28, 22-25) and district rival Clear Lake (23-25, 26-28).
The Dickinson tournament served as the final primer for both Friendswood and Santa Fe before each team begins district play Tuesday.
For the Lady Mustangs, improving their passing will be the top aspect to work on heading into district, Paulk said. For the Lady Indians, it’ll be about shoring up their defense and having every player better understand their jobs on the court, Webb said.
Friendswood hosts Texas City, and Santa Fe will be at Baytown Lee. Both matches are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. starts.
The Lady Gators will have a rematch with Alvin back at home 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.