Hitchcock Bulldogs running back Bryce Dorsey looks for an opening as teammate Terrence Allen blocks for him during the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinal playoff game against the Franklin Lions at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah.
Hitchcock’s Damien McDaniel (1) pulls in a pass for a 79-yard catch and run touchdown in the first half against the Salado Eagles on Oct. 01 at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan.
Hitchcock Bulldogs running back Bryce Dorsey looks for an opening as teammate Terrence Allen blocks for him during the Class 3A, Division I regional semifinal playoff game against the Franklin Lions at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah.
Hitchcock’s Taron Elam celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first quarter against La Marque at TCISD Stadium in Texas City on Sept. 8.
Hitchcock’s Chase Bruton (2) looks for running room on a kick return against Salado on Oct. 01 at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan.
Coming off a District 12-3A-I championship and three-round playoff run, the Hitchcock Bulldogs football team was well decorated in the postseason all-district awards.
Headlining Hitchcock’s group by earning superlative honors were junior receiver/cornerback Damien McDaniel (all-district co-most valuable player), junior running back Bryce Dorsey, senior defensive back Taron Elam (co-defensive MVP) and junior receiver Chase Bruton (utility player of the year).
Bringing home all-district first-team accolades for the Bulldogs were sophomore quarterback/safety Lloyd Jones III, junior running back Terrence Allen, senior offensive lineman Marco Ruiz, sophomore offensive lineman Albert Ruben, sophomore offensive lineman Robert Boysen, senior kicker Grant Thiem, sophomore receiver/defensive back Kelshaun Johnson, junior defensive lineman Erskin Hill, senior defensive lineman Austin Gace, senior defensive lineman Damarion Muse and sophomore linebacker Terrell Allen.
Taking second-team honors for Hitchcock were senior running back Jamarcus Davis, sophomore receiver Cole Fisher, sophomore receiver David Howard, sophomore offensive lineman Darrin Adams, freshman offensive lineman Kolten Cantrell, junior offensive lineman Jaylon Rogers, senior linebacker Jordan Jones, junior linebacker Gatlin Smith, sophomore linebacker Jared Dotson, sophomore defensive back Elijah Sherwood, junior defensive lineman Zaire Blanks and Ruben at defensive lineman.
