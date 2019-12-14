2019 All-County volleyball teams

FIRST TEAM

OH- Ashlyn Svoboda, junior, Friendswood

OH- Mia Johnson, junior, Clear Falls

OH- Shyia Richardson, junior, Clear Springs

RS/S- Blakely Montgomery, junior, Clear Falls

S- Tori Weatherley, senior, Friendswood

RS/S- Kassidy Taves, senior, Santa Fe

MB- Makensy Manbeck, senior, Friendswood

MB- Reaghan Thompson, sophomore, Clear Creek

MB- Mary Alper, senior, Clear Springs

L- Freedom Stephenson, junior, Santa Fe

L- Macee Medina, junior, Texas City

DS- Tori Gehret, senior, Clear Springs

SECOND TEAM

OH- Rachel Brown, junior, Clear Falls

OH- Cassi Cruz, senior, Santa Fe

OH- Rylie Peters, senior, Santa Fe

RS- Alana Dawson, junior, Clear Springs

RS- Alessandra Meoni, junior, Friendswood

S- Elena Dondonay, senior, Santa Fe

S- Avery Reynolds, senior, Clear Springs

S- Spencer Plato, senior, Clear Creek

MB- Ashlynn Lewis, junior, Texas City

MB- Sarah Sitton, sophomore, Friendswood

MB- Rachael Douglas, senior, Santa Fe

L- Gracie Lewis, junior, Clear Falls

L- Briana Zamora, sophomore, Clear Creek

HONORABLE MENTION

OH- Haley Moses, senior, Clear Springs

OH- Madison Cole, senior, Clear Creek

OH- Sydney Chauvin, sophomore, Clear Creek

OH- Haley James, junior, Texas City

OH/L- Kate Bueche, sophomore, Friendswood

OH/DS- Cierra Pesak, freshman, Friendswood

OH/MB- Janell Harvell, senior, Dickinson

RS- Kenzie Smith, sophomore, Santa Fe

RS- Veronica Victoria, junior, Texas City

RS/S- Avery Feagin, junior, Ball High

S- Destiny Tom, senior, Dickinson

S- Lexi Colon, sophomore, Texas City

MB- Baylie Baccinelli, senior, Santa Fe

MB- Chrissy Leblanc, senior, Ball High

L- Sara Gabriel, sophomore, Ball high

L- Gillian Smith, junior, Friendswood

DS- Shelby Fruedensprung, senior, Santa Fe

