2019 All-County volleyball teams
FIRST TEAM
OH- Ashlyn Svoboda, junior, Friendswood
OH- Mia Johnson, junior, Clear Falls
OH- Shyia Richardson, junior, Clear Springs
RS/S- Blakely Montgomery, junior, Clear Falls
S- Tori Weatherley, senior, Friendswood
RS/S- Kassidy Taves, senior, Santa Fe
MB- Makensy Manbeck, senior, Friendswood
MB- Reaghan Thompson, sophomore, Clear Creek
MB- Mary Alper, senior, Clear Springs
L- Freedom Stephenson, junior, Santa Fe
L- Macee Medina, junior, Texas City
DS- Tori Gehret, senior, Clear Springs
SECOND TEAM
OH- Rachel Brown, junior, Clear Falls
OH- Cassi Cruz, senior, Santa Fe
OH- Rylie Peters, senior, Santa Fe
RS- Alana Dawson, junior, Clear Springs
RS- Alessandra Meoni, junior, Friendswood
S- Elena Dondonay, senior, Santa Fe
S- Avery Reynolds, senior, Clear Springs
S- Spencer Plato, senior, Clear Creek
MB- Ashlynn Lewis, junior, Texas City
MB- Sarah Sitton, sophomore, Friendswood
MB- Rachael Douglas, senior, Santa Fe
L- Gracie Lewis, junior, Clear Falls
L- Briana Zamora, sophomore, Clear Creek
HONORABLE MENTION
OH- Haley Moses, senior, Clear Springs
OH- Madison Cole, senior, Clear Creek
OH- Sydney Chauvin, sophomore, Clear Creek
OH- Haley James, junior, Texas City
OH/L- Kate Bueche, sophomore, Friendswood
OH/DS- Cierra Pesak, freshman, Friendswood
OH/MB- Janell Harvell, senior, Dickinson
RS- Kenzie Smith, sophomore, Santa Fe
RS- Veronica Victoria, junior, Texas City
RS/S- Avery Feagin, junior, Ball High
S- Destiny Tom, senior, Dickinson
S- Lexi Colon, sophomore, Texas City
MB- Baylie Baccinelli, senior, Santa Fe
MB- Chrissy Leblanc, senior, Ball High
L- Sara Gabriel, sophomore, Ball high
L- Gillian Smith, junior, Friendswood
DS- Shelby Fruedensprung, senior, Santa Fe
