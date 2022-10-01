BRYAN
Led by four touchdown pass connections from Lloyd Jones III to Damien McDaniel, the Hitchcock Bulldogs’ lightning-quick playmakers prevailed for a 35-30 win over a physically imposing Salado Eagles team on Saturday afternoon at Merrill Green Stadium.
“Our guys battled, and I couldn’t have been more proud of them,” Hitchcock head football coach Craig Smith said. “I wish it hadn’t been as close, but we didn’t lose our cool and we kept grinding.
“We’ve got a lot of playmakers, and we’re going to have people step up and do great things for us,” Smith added.
The Bulldogs improve to 6-0 on the season with the win, which, according Smith, was the first day-game victory in program history.
“If we’re lucky enough to get into the playoffs, we may get a day game, and day games haven’t been very kind to us in years past,” Smith said. “Every challenge we put up to the guys, they respond, and we really appreciate it.”
Hitchcock got onto the scoreboard first in electric fashion, as Jones (13-for-20, 310 yards, five TDs) dropped a perfectly placed pass to McDaniel (six receptions, 195 yards, four TDs), who beat his defender and raced into the end zone for a 79-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Bulldogs lead at the 4:16 mark of the first quarter.
Salado answered with two grinding, clock-consuming scoring drives.
The first was a 15-play possession that ended with a 23-yard field goal from Daniel Chtay to cut Hitchcock’s lead to 7-3 2:57 into the second quarter.
The Eagles’ next possession went seven plays, capped by a 3-yard TD run by Kase Maedgen. Taron Elam blocked the extra point kick to make the score 9-7 in Salado’s favor at the 4:26 mark of the second quarter.
Combined, the two Salado scoring drives drained exactly 10 minutes off the game clock.
The Bulldogs needed significantly less time for their next two TDs, as an Eagles turnover helped them score 14 points inside the first half’s final 2 minutes, and Hitchcock took momentum and a 21-9 advantage on the scoreboard into the halftime break.
First, runs of 18 yards by Jones and 25 yards by Bryce Dorsey helped set up a fortuitous Bulldogs touchdown, as Jones’ pass was tipped but still found the hands of an open McDaniel for a 9-yard TD, as Hitchcock re-took the lead at 14-9 with 1:43 left in the second quarter.
Salado’s next drive hit a screeching halt, as Albert Rueben recovered a fumble to give the Bulldogs’ offense the ball back at their 45-yard line with 52 seconds to go in the first half.
A nice 21-yard reception by Cole Fisher, a 6-yard scramble by Jones and a defensive holding penalty moved Hitchcock into the red zone, and as time expired in the first half, Jones threw a 50-50 ball to McDaniel, who displayed strong hands to come down with it in the corner of the end zone for an 18-yard TD and the aforementioned 21-9 lead.
On the second half’s opening possession, Jones scrambled out of the pocket and once again found McDaniel for a long TD pass — this one for 73 yards — to push the Bulldogs’ advantage to 28-9.
On a drive kept alive by a 29-yard run by Caden Strickland on a fake punt, Salado answered on its ensuing possession with a 24-yard TD run on a QB keeper by Luke Law to make the score 28-16 at the 7:28 mark of the third quarter.
Hitchcock regained a 19-point edge when Jones made a short pass to Dorsey, who used his blazing speed to out-run the entire Eagles defense for a 74-yard TD and a 35-16 lead with 3:04 remaining in the third quarter.
A 13-yard TD reception by Morgan Adams early in the final period and a 3-yard QB keeper TD run by Law with 1:46 left in the game saw the Eagles whittle Hitchcock’s lead down to 35-30, but a pair of interceptions by McDaniel and Kelshaun Johnson helped curtail Salado’s fourth-quarter comeback bid.
Following Salado’s final TD, Bulldog Jared Dotson recovered an onside kick try, and with the Eagles out of timeouts, the Bulldogs were able to run out the clock in the victory formation.
Hitchcock returns to the gridiron 7:30 p.m. Friday for its long awaited District 12-3A-I opener at home against Yoakum (2-4).
“We’re going to be ready, because we’ve worked for this,” Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.