Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school soccer
GIRLS
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 1, Clear Falls 0
LEAGUE CITY
Another match between two of the district’s elite resulted in another close victory for the Clear Springs Chargers over the Clear Falls Knights on Tuesday.
Behind a strong defense, Clear Springs’ lone goal was struck when Maya Pomeroy sent a cross into the box that was deflected by Sam Robinson to Jessie Marker for the score.
Clear Springs (7-0 in district) will be on a bye Friday and return to the pitch for another road contest 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday at Clear Brook (0-6-1). Clear Falls (3-3) is back in action at Clear Brook.
Other scores:
Clear Creek 3, Clear Brook 1
Clear Lake 9, Dickinson 0
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 1, Goose Creek Memorial 0
BAYTOWN
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs had an off-night shooting Tuesday, but finally came through with a late goal to salvage a victory on the road against Goose Creek Memorial.
With 6:22 left in the match, Caitlin Green scored on a header off of a corner kick. Blynn Friberg recorded the assist on the Lady Mustangs’ lone goal.
Friendswood (7-0 in district) completes the first half of 22-5A play with a spotless record, and will get round two started 7:30 p.m. Friday at Texas City.
Other scores:
Texas City 4, Ball High 0
Galena Park 2, Santa Fe 1
BOYS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 3, Goose Creek Memorial 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs picked up an impressive home win over a solid Goose Creek Memorial team Tuesday, completing a perfect first half of district play.
Recording the Mustangs’ goals were Michael Black on an assist from Will Schmidt, Diego Martinez on an assist from Kenny Hernandez, and Louis Catchpole on an unassisted goal. C.J. Bartha was in goal to record the clean sheet.
Friendswood (7-0 in district) will look to begin the second half of district on a positive note when the team hosts Texas City at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Clear Creek 5, Clear Brook 2
Clear Springs 3, Clear Falls 1
Dickinson 1, Clear Lake 0
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
