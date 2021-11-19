Clear Springs head girls basketball coach Pam Crawford earned her 700th career win with the Chargers when they won their season-opening game 52-37 against Ridge Point on Nov. 5.
“The feeling was amazing,” Crawford said in a press release. “Win one or win 700, I get to share this with the most amazing players and staff, that is just the greatest feeling.”
Crawford is in her 37th year of coaching and 24th year in Clear Creek Independent School District. She spent nine years coaching at Clear Brook High School before moving to the newly-built Clear Springs High School in 2007 to help develop the girls basketball program.
“Watching these student athletes reach their full potential over the years in the game and being a part of them becoming strong, motivated and hardworking young ladies who go on to be incredible women is my favorite part of being a coach,” she said.
For 37 years, Crawford has earned many accolades. These accolades include a state semifinal berth in 2013 with Clear Springs, five regional finals appearances, 16 district championships and 22 playoff appearances with Clear Springs and Clear Brook. She also was named among the top 100 high school hoops coaches in the 100-year history of the University Interscholastic League in 2021.
“I’m living a dream,” Crawford said. “My career has allowed me the opportunity to be a part of lives of some incredible student athletes, amazing coaches and inspiring districts. I have been truly blessed.”
Crawford joins the short list of coaches who have achieved 700 wins within Clear Creek ISD and across the state.
“Pam Crawford is a legend on and off the court,” Clear Creek ISD Athletic Director Kirby Killingsworth said. “She has been a driving force for athletics and women in athletic leadership roles. She is a true asset to CCISD, and it is an honor to work with her daily.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.