Boys basketball roundup for Nov. 11, 2022

Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball

NON-DISTRICT

Texas City 56, Clear Brook 54

TEXAS CITY

On a buzzer-beating 3-pointer knocked down by Clovis McCain, the Texas City Stings won their season opener in an exciting bout at home against Clear Brook on Friday night.

The win was the 500th in the head coaching career of the Stings' Chris Mason, whose first career win also came against Clear Brook.

McCain, in addition to providing the game-winner, led Texas City with 23 points. Tristen Blackmon added 12 points, Glenn Parker had 11 points.

The Stings are back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday at Houston Mickey Leland Prep Academy.

Other scores:

Dickinson 74, Houston Westbury 49

Barbers Hill 72, Friendswood 45

Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
