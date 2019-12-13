Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball
NON-DISTRICT
Fort Bend Ridge Point 73, Hitchcock 60
HITCHCOCK
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs could not overcome a slow start in what was an otherwise competitive game against Class 6A Ridge Point at home Friday.
Ridge Point got out to a 17-8 lead by the end of the first quarter, but only won the next two quarters by a combined score of 40-39, as Hitchcock trimmed its deficit to 38-30 at halftime and the Lady Panthers maintained a 57-47 heading into the final quarter.
Chloe Countee racked up a whopping 32 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs, while Demi Dickey added 12 points.
Hitchcock will be back at home for its next game, which will be 6:15 p.m. against Brazosport.
Clear Springs 52, Pearland 48
PEARLAND
The Clear Springs Chargers finished strong to take a close victory over Pearland on the road Friday.
Trailing 42-40 heading into the final quarter, the Chargers had their best defensive quarter of the game, and were able to pull out the victory.
Jermia Green (20 points, eight steals) and Kylie Minter (15 points) fueled the Clear Springs offense. Niyah Johnson (six points, 10 rebounds, five steals) led the Chargers on the boards.
When Clear Springs returns to action, it will be for a big-time District 24-6A opener 7 p.m. at home against Clear Falls.
Other scores:
Dickinson 47, Alief Elsik 25
Editor's note 1: Texas City's home game against Alvin was cancelled.
Editor's note 2: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
