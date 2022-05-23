Posting a 3-10-1 pre-district record and projected by some to not even make the playoffs, Clear Creek’s magical run to the District 24-6A baseball championship earned the Wildcats a sweep of the all-district superlatives.
Clear Creek pitcher Collin McKinney was the unanimous choice for district most valuable player, while freshman outfielder Walker Hurst earned newcomer of the year honors, and head coach Brent Kunefke was a clear-cut pick to be 24-6A coach of the year.
The rest of the all-district awards for Galveston County teams were as follows:
CLEAR CREEK
SS Noah Ferraro, first team (unanimous); C Joe Rodriguez, first team (unanimous); P Tyler Austin, first team; 1B Wyatt Easter, first team; Jackson Babcock, second team; Dylan Russo, second team; 2B Aaron Aceves, honorable mention.
CLEAR FALLS
P William Hughes, first team; 2B Chase Bourgeois, first team; OF Jackson Farley, first team; DH Kannon Garza, first team; P Alec Beversdorf, second team; C Evan Aslaksen, second team; 1B Travis Bragg, second team; OF Max Williams, second team; SS Tristan Zarella, honorable mention
CLEAR SPRINGS
P A.J. Ryan, first team; OF Connor Habhab, first team; P Mason Garza, second team; OF T.J. Albright, second team
DICKINSON
OF Luke Martin, first team (unanimous); P Nic Orrill, second team; Isaac Garcia, second team; P Landon Roque, honorable mention; 1B Trevor Strawn, honorable mention
