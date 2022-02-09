Scores for Galveston County high school soccer

GIRLS DISTRICT 24-6A

Clear Creek 1, Clear Lake 1 (Clear Creek wins in PKs, 4-3)

Brazoswood 0, Clear Springs 0 (Brazoswood wins in PKs, 4-3)

Dickinson 2, Clear Brook 0s

Clear Falls, bye

GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A

Friendswood 7, Baytown Sterling 0

Santa Fe 3, La Porte 0

Goose Creek Memorial 7, Texas City 0

Ball High, bye

BOYS DISTRICT 24-6A

Clear Creek 5, Clear Lake 0

Clear Springs 2, Brazoswood 0

Dickinson 0, Clear Brook 0

Clear Falls, bye

BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A

Baytown Sterling 1, Friendswood 0

Santa Fe 5, La Porte 1

Texas City 1, Goose Creek Memorial 1

Ball High, bye

BOYS DISTRICT 22-4A

Liberty 4, La Marque 0

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

