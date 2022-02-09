web only Soccer roundup for Feb. 8 & 9, 2022 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 9, 2022 Feb 9, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scores for Galveston County high school soccerGIRLS DISTRICT 24-6AClear Creek 1, Clear Lake 1 (Clear Creek wins in PKs, 4-3)Brazoswood 0, Clear Springs 0 (Brazoswood wins in PKs, 4-3)Dickinson 2, Clear Brook 0sClear Falls, byeGIRLS DISTRICT 22-5AFriendswood 7, Baytown Sterling 0Santa Fe 3, La Porte 0Goose Creek Memorial 7, Texas City 0Ball High, byeBOYS DISTRICT 24-6AClear Creek 5, Clear Lake 0Clear Springs 2, Brazoswood 0Dickinson 0, Clear Brook 0Clear Falls, byeBOYS DISTRICT 22-5ABaytown Sterling 1, Friendswood 0Santa Fe 5, La Porte 1Texas City 1, Goose Creek Memorial 1Ball High, byeBOYS DISTRICT 22-4ALiberty 4, La Marque 0 James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bye District Sport Hydrography Clear Lake Soccer Texas City Fall Boy James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesWoman dies after fall from mast on Galveston's tall ship ElissaGalveston warehouse blaze will smolder for hours, fire chief saysUpdate: Texas City lifts boil water notice for all residentsElissa death in Galveston ruled an accident; Coast Guard launches investigationBlood-smeared rental leads to arrest in island kidnappingHitchcock homicide suspect misses court hearing, rearrestedGalveston Councilman Bill Quiroga hospitalized with COVID-19Photographer Jason Lee depicts reality, eeriness of Galveston'Providence' prevented outage from becoming disaster, Texas City official saysWoman killed in Bacliff hit-and-run CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. CommentedGuest commentary: Both sides must stop pushing politics in our classrooms (93) Republicans aren't the ones killing democracies (85) Vaccination rates in Galveston County 'hit a wall' as testing demand grows (81) According to my faith, we should obey our leaders (77) Middleton raising, spending most in race for state Senate (76) Change our minds: COVID restrictions didn't work (69) We'll be voting Democrats out starting in November (58) Guest commentary: The new GOP is built upon a troubling trinity (45) Here's hoping GOP regains control in Washington (41) Guest commentary: Separation of church, state has already been established (40)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.