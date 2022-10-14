Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Brook 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Clear Creek Wildcats formally clinched the program’s 22nd consecutive trip to the playoffs with a 25-14, 25-20, 25-16 sweep at Clear Brook on Friday night.
Leading the way for the Wildcats were Stratton Sneed (12 kills), Olivia Jones (nine kills), Daisy Mitchell (16 assists), McKinley Cole (14 assists) and Mia Sauers (20 digs, six aces).
Clear Creek (8-1 in District 24-6A) has a big-time match up next 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Springs (10-0).
Brazoswood 3, Dickinson 1
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators were able to take a set in Friday’s home match, but ultimately,d visiting Brazoswood prevailed for a 25-20, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23 win.
Top performers for the Lady Gators were Samantha Loyd (17 kills, 14 digs), Keely Anderson (19 assists, three aces, nine digs), Skylar Westhoff (15 assists, nine digs), Addison Stanley (19 digs) and Imani Porter (five blocks).
Dickinson (2-7 in District 24-6A) returns to the court 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Lake (2-7)
Clear Springs 3, Clear Lake 0
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers continued their march toward a district title Friday with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-13 home win over Clear Lake.
The Chargers were led by Ashley Richardson (11 kills, 11 digs, 27 assists), Carissa Young (10 kills, three aces), Azoria Davis (10 digs) and Morgen Durgens (16 assists, four aces).
Up next, Clear Springs (10-0 in District 24-6A) face the last major hurdle in its pursuit of an outright district championship when the team hosts Clear Creek (8-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Bye: Clear Falls
DISTRICT 18-5A
Friendswood 3, Santa Fe 1
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs kept up their winning ways Friday with a hard-fought 26-24, 21-25, 25-9, 25-19 home win over the Santa Fe Lady Indians.
Leading a balanced effort for Friendswood were Sydney Gibson (12 kills, 10 digs), Meaghan Donoughue (12 kills, 13 digs, 24 assists), Nadi’Ya Shelby (10 kills), Isabella Thompson (eight kills, three blocks), Kaitlyn Gotsch (four blocks), Cierra Pesak (21 digs, three aces) and Caroline Adams (27 assists, five aces).
Top players for Santa Fe were Kadee Frantz (seven kills), Hannah Doerre (six kills, 15 digs), Andee Stamper (five kills, three blocks), Lily Daughtrey (five kills), Hailey Collins (17 assists), Morgan Walton (14 assists), Bre Montemayor (22 digs) and Keke Davidson (11 digs).
The Lady Mustangs (8-1 in District 18-5A) return to the floor 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Texas City (N/A).
The Lady Indians (6-4) have a bye, and then get back to it 6:30 p.m. next Friday at Texas City.
Other scores:
Manvel 3, Ball High 0 (25-9, 25-7, 25-11)
Angleton at Texas City (N/A)
DISTRICT 26-4A SCORE
Bay City 3, La Marque 0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-18)
DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Brazos 3, Hitchcock 0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-6)
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.