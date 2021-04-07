Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 6, Dickinson 4
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats built an early three-run lead and staved off a late push from the Dickinson Gators for a key win Tuesday night at Mallory Field.
Clear Creek pieced together a two-out rally to take a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Justice Andrade (single) and Joe Rodriguez (walk) extended the inning, and Wyatt Easter clubbed a two-run double. That was followed by an RBI single from Noah Ferraro.
Dickinson got on the scoreboard with a leadoff home run from Daniel Bell in the top of the second, and the teams exchanged a run apiece in the fifth inning on a two-out RBI single from Nic Orrill and a two-out RBI single from Easter.
The Wildcats scored what would end up being two important runs in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run single from Matt Johnson, as the Gators plated two runs in the top of the seventh as they attempted to rally.
A two-base error and a wild pitch put Dickinson’s leadoff batter at third base with no outs, and he was driven home on a groundout. The Gators loaded the bases with two outs on an Orrill double and back-to-back walks drawn by Edwin Lue and Byron Pugh, and Orrill scored on a wild pitch, but Dickinson’s comeback bid fell short on a game-ending groundout.
Easter (2-for-2, three RBIs, two runs) and Andrade (2-for-3, two runs) had multi-hit games for Clear Creek, while Orrill (2-for-3, one RBI, one run) and Miguel Ortiz (2-for-4) accomplished that feat for Dickinson.
Collin McKinney (six innings, five hits, two earned runs, two walks, seven strikeouts) was the game’s winning pitcher.
Both teams are back at it 6 p.m. Friday. Clear Creek (5-3 in district) is at Clear Brook (7-1), while Dickinson (5-3) hosts Brazoswood (2-5).
Clear Springs 11, Clear Lake 1 (5 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers scored in every inning, including a four-run bottom of the fifth that saw them walk off with a run-rule win over Clear Lake at home Tuesday night.
Leading 7-1, a run scored on a wild pitch and another scored on an error before, Brock Knight laced a walk-off two-run double for the win.
Clear Springs broke onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the first on Jordan Boothe’s two-out two-run single, and scored another run on an error in the bottom of the second for a 3-0 lead. In the bottom of the third, Boothe blasted a two-run home run to give the Chargers a 5-0 lead.
After Clear Lake scored its lone run in the top of the fourth, Clear Springs fired back in a big way with a two-out two-run home run slugged by Parker Lee for the 7-1 advantage.
Boothe led the Chargers’ offense, going 2-for-2 with four RBIs and two runs.
Cory Patterson (five innings, two hits, one earned run, no walks, eight strikeouts) picked up the win on the mound.
Clear Springs (5-2 in district) will look to build some momentum when they suit up 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Falls (3-5).
Clear Brook 6, Clear Falls 5
LEAGUE CITY
In a back-and-forth contest, the Clear Falls Knights fell just short in a seventh-inning rally at home Tuesday night against Clear Brook.
Trailing 6-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Knights kept hopes alive with a two-out rally. Chase Bourgeois smacked an RBI double, and Hilton Koch followed with an RBI single, but Clear Falls couldn’t complete the comeback with a fly out ending the game.
A three-run top of the third for Clear Brook turned out to be the deciding factor, as the Wolverines also had one run apiece in the top of the first, top of the fourth and top of the seventh.
Clear Falls got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first on a leadoff home run from Sam Lampson, added a run on an RBI single from Jackson Farley in the bottom of the third, and had an RBI single from Lampson in the bottom of the fourth.
Farley (3-for-4, one RBI) and Lampson (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs) had multi-hit games for the Knights.
Clear Falls (3-5 in district) will look to rebound 6 p.m. Friday at home against Clear Springs (5-2).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 4, La Porte 2
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs moved closer to claiming a district championship with a key win at home Tuesday night over La Porte.
A two-out RBI single from Boots Landry got Friendswood on the scoreboard with a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, Dylan Maxcey’s two-run double in the bottom of the third pushed the Mustangs’ advantage to 3-0, and a run scored on an error in the bottom of the fifth for a 4-0 lead.
The Mustangs’ only hiccup came in a two-run top of the sixth from La Porte, but Jaxson Burch tossed a 1-2-3 top of the seventh with two strikeouts to close out the game and earn a save.
Kevin Newkirk (2-for-3, two runs) had a multi-hit game for Friendswood.
Jacob Rogers (five innings, five hits, no runs, three walks, seven strikeouts) was the game’s winning pitcher.
After a bye Friday, Friendswood (11-0 in district) is back in action 6 p.m. next Tuesday at Baytown Lee (0-11).
Other scores:
Manvel 6, Ball High 1
Baytown Sterling 6, Texas City 3
Bye:
Santa Fe
