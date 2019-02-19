Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school softball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 19, Baytown Lee 1
BAYTOWN
Friendswood used a balanced hitting attack to win its district opener 19-1 in four innings over Baytown Lee on the road Tuesday night.
After the Lady Ganders scored the first run of the game on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning, Friendswood exploded for 11 runs in the top of the second.
The first 13 Lady Mustang batters reached base to start the inning.
A little bit of everything happened during this barrage that saw seven hits, five errors, two hit by pitches and two walks.
The two biggest hits came from a Reagan Jones two-RBI double, and Lauren Adams put an exclamation mark on the inning with a grand slam.
The first three batters walked (K.K. Esparza, Chloe Riassetto, Bayleigh Lay), which aided Friendswood to tack on four more runs in the third inning that was highlighted by back-to-back run-scoring doubles by Adams and Maddie Wilson.
The Lady Mustangs continued their hitting ways in the fourth with four consecutive hits to start, ending with a bang thanks to a three-run homer by Chloe Riassetto.
Seven Friendswood players collected at least two of the team's 16 hits.
Collecting two hits were Tricia Yarotsky (two runs), Jones (three RBIs), Esparza (three runs), Riassetto (four RBIs), Elizabeth Higgins and Adams (five RBIs and three runs)
Wilson had a game-high three hits
Lay, Hannah Canfield, and Cierra Langston scored two runs
Riassetto pitched all four innings, striking out 10, walking four and giving up one hit in the circle.
The Lady Mustangs will participate in the Haynie Spirit Tournament that will run Thursday through Saturday before returning to District 22-5A play on Tuesday at home against Texas City (6:30 p.m.).
Friendswood is one of seven schools hosting and will play all tournament games at home.
Thursday: vs. Lake Creek (9 a.m.), vs. Cy Woods (1 p.m.)
Friday: vs. Ouchita Parish (3 p.m.), vs. Corpus Christi Carroll (7 p.m.)
Saturday: vs. Flour Bluff (9 a.m.), vs. Montgomery (3 p.m.)
Editor's note: The Santa Fe-Crosby District 22-5A opener was rescheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Santa Fe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.