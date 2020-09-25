LEAGUE CITY
In Bay Area Christian’s season opening game, the Broncos defeated The Woodlands Christian Academy 21-14 Friday night at home to help them erase last year’s 42-7 loss.
While the final score sheet may have shown a 7-point victory, the game never went back and forth.
After a scoreless first quarter, Bay Area Christian’s Smith Nave scored a 28-yard touchdown run for the game’s first points. Nave followed up his touchdown run with a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown. Bronco running back Wesley Barnes scored a 20-yard touchdown run to take a 21-0 lead.
The Warriors responded in the second quarter with a quarterback sneak to go into halftime down 21-7. The teams were scoreless in the third quarter, but The Woodlands Christian Academy got a blocked punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it 21-14 before the final whistle.
Nave finished the game with three interceptions. Andrew Boyd had 1 sack. Kade Sink had 7 tackles, Gannon Phillips had 6 tackles and Ethan DeGraaf had 3 tackles. Barnes finished with 75 rushing yards.
The team avenged last year’s lost, but BAC head coach Les Rainey said it was great to win regardless of the opponent, but especially this year with COVID-19 because they weren’t sure if the team would play this season.
Bay Area Christian (1-0) will head onto the road to face Tomball Rosehill Christian (0-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
