Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 12, Clear Springs 1 (5 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
Avenging a lopsided loss in the first half of district play, the Clear Falls Knights jumped on the Clear Springs Chargers early and never looked back in a run-rule home win Friday night.
The Knights pulled ahead 3-0 in the bottom of the first inning on a run-scoring wild pitch and a two-run single smacked by Chase Bourgeois before breaking the game open with a five-run bottom of the second.
Evan Aslaksen and Travis Bragg (RBI) clubbed consecutive doubles to start the bottom of the second, and Tristan Zarella followed with an RBI sac fly for a 5-0 lead. With two out in the frame, Sam Lampson and Bourgeois hit back-to-back RBI singles and Lampson scored on a fielding error to put Clear Falls ahead 8-0.
Parker Lee’s two-out RBI single in the top of the third plated Clear Springs’ lone run in the game, and Clear Falls responded with a four-run bottom of the fourth to put the run rule into play.
With one out and the bases loaded, two wild pitches allowed two runs to score before Aslaksen lobbed an RBI single and Bragg lifted an RBI sac fly for the 12-1 score.
Max Williams (five innings, three hits, one earned run, two walks, four strikeouts) picked up the complete-game win on the mound.
Jackson Farley (2-for-2, three runs), Bourgeois (2-for-3, three RBIs) and Aslaksen (2-for-3, one RBI) had multi-hit games for the Knights.
Both teams will look to keep clawing for a playoff spot 6 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Falls (4-5) will be at Clear Lake (0-8), and Clear Springs (5-3) hosts Clear Creek (5-4).
Other scores:
Clear Brook 5, Clear Creek 0
Dickinson 4, Brazoswood 0
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 6, Baytown Sterling 0
GALVESTON
The Ball High Tors picked up an impressive win at home Friday night, shutting out Sterling.
Norman Jackson (4.1 innings, two hits, no runs, three walks, one strikeout) picked up the win, while Andy Ramos (2.2 innings, no hits, no runs, three walks, two strikeouts) recorded the save.
The Tors jumped on the scoreboard early with two runs in the bottom of the first, and then padded their lead late with a four-run bottom of the sixth inning.
Gabe Freeman led off the bottom of the first with a double and then scored the game’s first run on a two-base error. With runners on the corners and two outs, another error gave Ball High a 2-0 lead.
Chris Orton singled, Seth Williams walked and Miah Enriquez reached on a bunt single to load the bases with one out, and yet another error put the Tors ahead 3-0. Back-to-back bases-loaded walks drawn by Freeman and James Trimble scored two more runs, and an RBI sac fly from Renard Simmons made the score 6-0.
Ball High (4-8 in district) is back in action 6 p.m. Tuesday at Santa Fe (8-3).
Santa Fe 1, Texas City 0
TEXAS CITY
The Santa Fe Indians scored the game’s go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning to edge the Texas City Stings in a pitchers duel Friday night at Robinson Stadium.
Jacob Cyr (seven innings, five hits, no runs, one walk, five strikeouts) was the game’s winning pitcher.
Texas City’s Ethan Gaudet (6.2 innings, one hit, one earned run, two walks, two strikeouts) picked up the tough-luck loss on the mound.
Gaudet was actually one out away from a complete-game no-hitter in the top of the second when Brice Smith worked a walk and Brandon Vassalo clipped a single to put runners on the corners.
Following a pitching change, Jackson Stroud raked the third pitch he saw into left field for the game-winning RBI single.
Texas City’s Tanner Park (2-for-3) had a multi-hit game.
Santa Fe (8-3 in district) returns home 6 p.m. Tuesday for a rivalry game against Ball High (4-8). Texas City (4-8) has a bye before returning to 22-5A play at Tor Field.
Bye:
Friendswood
