ALTAIR
The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs racked up a road victory over the weekend, defeating Altair Rice Consolidated on Saturday by the scores of 16-25, 25-19, 25-16 and 25-22.
Junior team captain Sanaa Scott led the way for the Lady Bulldogs with six kills and two blocks. Other match highlights for Hitchcock included two powerful back-row kills from J’Lailah Dotson, four aces and solid passing from junior Dasia Triplett, and multiple saves and good passing throughout the match from senior Amani Williams.
The Lady Bulldogs remain on the road for their next match, which will be 6 p.m. today at Stafford.
