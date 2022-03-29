A strong wind slowed but couldn’t come close to containing state-ranked No. 4 Friendswood, as the Lady Mustangs marched deeper into the postseason with a 3-0 win over Fulshear in the teams’ Region III-5A area playoff match Tuesday night at Stafford Municipal School District Stadium.
“It’s never fun to play soccer in the wind,” said Friendswood head girls soccer coach Laura Peter, whose squad improved to 24-1-0 on the year. “It definitely affected the flight of the ball. … It was kind of a frustrating game and a lot of it was the wind, and it was also a pretty physical game.”
With Friendswood playing against the wind in the first half, the two sides deadlocked their way to a scoreless draw at halftime. But, with their fortunes changed in the second half, it didn’t take long for the Lady Mustangs to strike.
Roughly four minutes into the second half, a Friendswood goal was waved off on an offsides call, but about a minute later, the Lady Mustangs recorded their first official goal of the match when Olivia Schmidt played a ball to RK Rudolph for a goal and a 1-0 lead.
Later in the second half, a free kick opportunity for Friendswood was played by Emma Saldana, headed upward by Rudolph and then finished by Schmidt into the back of the net to put the Lady Mustangs ahead 2-0.
On another free kick try later in the second half, Saldana booted a ball over the head of Fulshear’s goalkeeper and into the goal for the match’s final tally.
Up next, Friendswood faces District 22-5A rival Manvel in the regional quarterfinals, tentatively set to take place at Alvin Memorial Stadium. A time and date for the match was still to be determined as of press time.
“It’s never easy to beat a team three times in one year,” said Peter, whose Lady Mustangs previously defeated Manvel 4-0 and 2-0 en route to a 16-0-0 record in district play. “I’ve had to do it before in the past, but it’s been awhile. So, we’re going to have to play well because Manvel is a really good team.”
