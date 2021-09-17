Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Brook 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Clear Creek Wildcats stayed unbeaten in district play ahead of their big showdown next week with Clear Springs by sweeping Clear Brook — 25-13, 25-18, 25-16 — on the road Friday night.
Leading Clear Creek to victory were Reaghan Thompson (14 kills, three blocks, two aces), Briana Zamora (21 digs), Hannah Berg (13 digs), Mia Sauers (13 digs), Emma Boland (18 assists) and Daisy Mitchell (14 assists).
The Wildcats (3-0 in district) host Clear Springs (2-0) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Other scores:
Clear Springs 3, Clear Falls 0 (N/A)
Postponed to Monday:
Brazoswood at Dickinson
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 3, Texas City 2
GALVESTON
The Ball High Lady Tors rallied from a two-set deficit to log a thrilling 19-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14, 15-10 win over rival Texas City at home Friday night.
On offense for Ball High, Maggie Farmer put down 18 kills, with Ter’Nique Wells Webb chipping in seven kills, and Kate Lindamood adding six kills and five blocks. Chloe Stein racked up 25 assists. Defensively, Sara Gabriel tallied an impressive 53 digs, with Farmer logging 26 digs of her own.
Sunny Jo Higgins was a standout in the serving game, putting up 10 straight in the final set and totaling seven aces on the night.
Player statistics for the Lady Stings weren’t immediately available.
The Lady Tors remain at home for their next match, which will be a non-district tilt 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Dickinson. The Lady Stings return to the floor 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Goose Creek Memorial.
Santa Fe 3, Goose Creek Memorial 1
BAYTOWN
The Santa Fe Lady Indians picked up a key district win on the road Friday night, topping Goose Creek Memorial by the scores of 25-17, 20-25, 25-17 and 25-21.
Leading Santa Fe were Kenzie Smith (17 kills, 19 digs, two aces), Bethany Durant (12 kills, 17 digs), Dru Hawkins (11 kills), Allie Walton (37 assists, 10 digs, two aces), Emily Hardee (21 digs) and Bre Montemayor (10 digs).
The Lady Indians are back in action 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against La Porte.
Manvel 3, Friendswood 2
FRIENDSWOOD
In a first-place district showdown Friday night in their friendly confines, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs fell just short against Manvel by the scores of 21-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21 and 9-15.
Top performers for Friendswood were Sarah Sitton (19 kills), Cierra Pesak (14 kills, 17 digs), Kate Bueche (nine kills, 17 digs), Meghan Donoughue (seven kills, four aces), Andi Vaught (18 digs) and Megan Hubbard (52 assists, nine digs).
The Lady Mustangs will be looking to rebound 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baytown Sterling.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.