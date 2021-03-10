2020-21 all-district high school girls basketball awards for Galveston County schools

DISTRICT 24-6A

Editor’s note: Grade levels were not included in the all-district listings.

SUPERLATIVES

Most valuable player:

Kylie Minter, Clear Springs

Best offensive player:

Samora Watson, Clear Falls

Best defensive player:

Niyah Johnson, Clear Springs

Newcomer of the year:

Zoe Smith, Clear Springs

Coach of the year:

Pam Crawford, Clear Springs

FIRST TEAM

JJ Schmaltz, Clear Creek

Eliya Ellis, Clear Creek

Bria Reed, Clear Creek

Alexis Clayborne, Clear Falls

Samora Watson, Clear Falls

Kylie Minter, Clear Springs

Niyah Johnson, Clear Springs

Kenna Gibson, Clear Springs

Colbrina Flowers, Clear Springs

Brandolyn Freeman, Dickinson

Salaya Holmes, Dickinson

SECOND TEAM

Lili Pena, Clear Creek

Olivia Shaw, Clear Creek

Kirsten Lockett-Bell, Clear Creek

Sydney Maxwell, Clear Falls

Mariam Light, Clear Springs

Zoe Smith, Clear Springs

Danielle Porter, Dickinson

Tiarra Spells, Dickinson

DISTRICT 22-5A

SUPERLATIVES

Newcomer of the year:

Myklyn Newson, soph., Friendswood

FIRST TEAM

Ashlyn Ryall, sr., Friendswood

Rakel Hutchinson, sr., Friendswood

Kamila Yunis, soph., Friendswood

SECOND TEAM

Amauri Wyatt, sr., Texas City

Alysia Flores, fr., Santa Fe

Jocelyn Green, jr., Friendswood

HONORABLE MENTION

Katie Carter, sr., Ball High

Noelle Chidester, sr., Friendswood

Kayelynn Garrett, sr., Texas City

Heidi Haglund, sr., Ball High

Bria Holmes, jr., Ball High

Bailey Leyva, sr., Texas City

Summer Love, sr., Texas City

Ashlyn Mason, sr., Friendswood

Jordyn Ross, fr., Texas City

Angellynn Schuchardt, fr., Texas City

Kayla Slaton, jr., Friendswood

Kloee Vanier, jr., Santa Fe

Casey Blackwell, soph., Santa Fe

Emma Cerda, jr., Santa Fe

DISTRICT 24-3A

SUPERLATIVES

Most valuable player:

Chloe Countee, jr., Hitchcock

Defensive player of the year:

Sanaa Scott, jr., Hitchcock

Coach of the year:

Dante McDaniel, Hitchcock

FIRST TEAM

Tra’Kemmia Elam, sr., Hitchcock

Abigail Armacost, soph, Hitchcock

SECOND TEAM

Genesis Carter, fr., Hitchcock

HONORABLE MENTION

Editor’s note: The honorable mention category didn’t include grade level.

Jaiden Dotson, Hitchcock

Gabriella Lopez, Hitchcock

Madison Fields, Hitchcock

Lakey Thibodeux, Hitchcock

Cierra Davis, Hitchcock

Katy Rodriguez, Hitchcock

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription