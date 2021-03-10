2020-21 all-district high school girls basketball awards for Galveston County schools
DISTRICT 24-6A
Editor’s note: Grade levels were not included in the all-district listings.
SUPERLATIVES
Most valuable player:
Kylie Minter, Clear Springs
Best offensive player:
Samora Watson, Clear Falls
Best defensive player:
Niyah Johnson, Clear Springs
Newcomer of the year:
Zoe Smith, Clear Springs
Coach of the year:
Pam Crawford, Clear Springs
FIRST TEAM
JJ Schmaltz, Clear Creek
Eliya Ellis, Clear Creek
Bria Reed, Clear Creek
Alexis Clayborne, Clear Falls
Samora Watson, Clear Falls
Kylie Minter, Clear Springs
Niyah Johnson, Clear Springs
Kenna Gibson, Clear Springs
Colbrina Flowers, Clear Springs
Brandolyn Freeman, Dickinson
Salaya Holmes, Dickinson
SECOND TEAM
Lili Pena, Clear Creek
Olivia Shaw, Clear Creek
Kirsten Lockett-Bell, Clear Creek
Sydney Maxwell, Clear Falls
Mariam Light, Clear Springs
Zoe Smith, Clear Springs
Danielle Porter, Dickinson
Tiarra Spells, Dickinson
DISTRICT 22-5A
SUPERLATIVES
Newcomer of the year:
Myklyn Newson, soph., Friendswood
FIRST TEAM
Ashlyn Ryall, sr., Friendswood
Rakel Hutchinson, sr., Friendswood
Kamila Yunis, soph., Friendswood
SECOND TEAM
Amauri Wyatt, sr., Texas City
Alysia Flores, fr., Santa Fe
Jocelyn Green, jr., Friendswood
HONORABLE MENTION
Katie Carter, sr., Ball High
Noelle Chidester, sr., Friendswood
Kayelynn Garrett, sr., Texas City
Heidi Haglund, sr., Ball High
Bria Holmes, jr., Ball High
Bailey Leyva, sr., Texas City
Summer Love, sr., Texas City
Ashlyn Mason, sr., Friendswood
Jordyn Ross, fr., Texas City
Angellynn Schuchardt, fr., Texas City
Kayla Slaton, jr., Friendswood
Kloee Vanier, jr., Santa Fe
Casey Blackwell, soph., Santa Fe
Emma Cerda, jr., Santa Fe
DISTRICT 24-3A
SUPERLATIVES
Most valuable player:
Chloe Countee, jr., Hitchcock
Defensive player of the year:
Sanaa Scott, jr., Hitchcock
Coach of the year:
Dante McDaniel, Hitchcock
FIRST TEAM
Tra’Kemmia Elam, sr., Hitchcock
Abigail Armacost, soph, Hitchcock
SECOND TEAM
Genesis Carter, fr., Hitchcock
HONORABLE MENTION
Editor’s note: The honorable mention category didn’t include grade level.
Jaiden Dotson, Hitchcock
Gabriella Lopez, Hitchcock
Madison Fields, Hitchcock
Lakey Thibodeux, Hitchcock
Cierra Davis, Hitchcock
Katy Rodriguez, Hitchcock
