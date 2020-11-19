CLEAR CREEK 36, ROSENBERG TERRY 34
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats (5-3, 3-2) won a tight thriller against non-district opponent the Terry Rangers (5-4, 2-3) 36-34 on Thursday night at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
It was a constant back-and-forth game between both teams. Terry came out of the first quarter ahead 14-7, but Clear Creek scored 14 unanswered points in the second quarter to knot it 21-apiece at halftime.
The third quarter finished with the Wildcats leading the Rangers 36-28 after scoring 15 and 14 points, respectively. Terry scored six points in the fourth quarter but was unable to force overtime against Clear Creek.
Leading the Wildcats on offense was Cody Raboin who went 15-for-27 throwing the ball for 146 yards and two passing touchdowns. Raboin also added 58 yards on seven carries on the ground.
Leading the team in rushing attempts, yards and rushing touchdowns was Rocky Ketchum who had 23 carries, 126 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Cody Spears had 13 carries and for 81 yards and one rushing touchdown, and Lane Brewster ran the ball seven times for 22 yards.
In the receiving game, Colton Jarmosco had six receptions for 31 yards and one touchdown. Jeremiah Cams had five receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown. Konnor Richardson added three catches for 21 yards. Spears had one reception for seven yards.
Clear Creek finished with 433 total offensive yards.
The Clear Creek Wildcats will take on Katy Cinco Ranch (1-6, 1-4) at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, on the road.
KINGWOOD PARK 27, SANTA FE 18
HUMBLE
Kingwood Park (3-5, 2-3) kept Santa Fe (3-6, 2-4) at bay and was one step ahead as the Panthers won 27-18 Thursday night at Turner Stadium.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Kingwood Park Panthers edged the Santa Fe Indians 13-12 at halftime. Kingwood Park once again came out on top in the third quarter 20-18 against Santa Fe. The Panthers finished off the Indians with a touchdown in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
Kyeler Thompson was 10-for-28 for 157 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the passing game. Thompson also had 23 rushes for 142 rushing yards and tacked on two rushing touchdowns.
Besides Thompson in the running game, Alex Trevino had 10 rushes for 34 yards, and Trever Trexler had two rushes for 44 yards. Tyler Trexler had two rushes for 21 yards, Jake Cavness for two rushes for 21 yards, and Marcus Villarreal had three rushes for 8 yards.
The team finished with 262 rushing yards.
In the receiving game, Bruce Erekson had four catches for 75 yards and one touchdown. Tyler Trexler had three catches for 58 yards, Trevor Trexler had one catch for 8 yards and Alex Trevino had one catch for 6 yards. Kyle Farser also had one catch for 10 yards.
The Santa Fe Indians will look to bounce back against district foe the Crosby Cougars (5-2, 4-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 at home.
