Basketball roundup for Feb. 8, 2022 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News Feb 8, 2022 Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketballBOYS DISTRICT 24-6ADickinson 71, Clear Lake 54HOUSTONThe Dickinson Gators continued to be on a roll Tuesday night on the road with a quality win at Clear Lake.Leading the Gators were PJ Williams (21 points, eight rebounds), Zyon Little (13 points), Seth Jones (13 points) and Qasim Boyd (11 points, seven assists, six rebounds).Dickinson (9-1 in district) look to move closer to an outright district title in a top-notch matchup 7 p.m. Friday at Clear Falls (7-3).Other scores:Clear Springs 76, Clear Brook 70Clear Falls 74, Brazoswood 49Clear Creek, byeBOYS DISTRICT 22-5AGoose Creek Memorial 71, Texas City 66BAYTOWNDespite a huge effort from Clovis McCain, Goose Creek Memorial was able to scratch out a home win Tuesday night against the Texas City Stings to clinch the program's first-ever district title.McCain finished with 35 points and seven rebounds to lead Texas City. Andrew Johnigan added 11 points, and Dennis Young tailed 10 points.The Stings (9-5 in district) will look to rebound at home 7 p.m. Friday in another key matchup against La Porte (9-5).Other scores:Santa Fe 44, La Porte 34Friendswood 70, Baytown Sterling 48Ball High, byeBOYS DISTRICT 25-4A SCORELa Marque 61, Sweeny 50BOYS DISTRICT 24-3A SCOREHitchcock 77, East Bernard 48GIRLS DISTRICT 24-6ADickinson 78, Clear Lake 34DICKINSONThe Dickinson Lady Gators ended their 2021-22 campaign on a high note with an emphatic win at home Tuesday night against Clear Lake.Top performances for the Lady Gators came from Brandolyn Freeman (21 points), Danielle Porter (19 points), Jasmine Hansley (10 points) and Ja'Ron'Ey Lymuel (10 points).Other scores:Clear Falls 72, Brazoswood 32Clear Brook 76, Clear Springs 45Clear Creek, byeGIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORESGoose Creek Memorial 48, Texas City 20La Porte 62, Santa Fe 38Ball High, byeGIRLS DISTRICT 25-4A SCORESweeny 66, La Marque 39GIRLS DISTRICT 24-3A SCOREHitchcock 80, East Bernard 58GIRLS TAPPSHouston Grace Christian 50, O'Connell 19GALVESTONThe O'Connell Lady Buccaneers couldn't quite solve a challenging Grace Christian opponent in a loss at home Tuesday night.Alyce Walker-Como (six points) and Lilly Dunkel (six points) were the Lady Bucs' leading scorers.O'Connell and Grace Christian play again 6 p.m. Friday at Grace Christian. 