Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball

BOYS DISTRICT 24-6A

Dickinson 71, Clear Lake 54

HOUSTON

The Dickinson Gators continued to be on a roll Tuesday night on the road with a quality win at Clear Lake.

Leading the Gators were PJ Williams (21 points, eight rebounds), Zyon Little (13 points), Seth Jones (13 points) and Qasim Boyd (11 points, seven assists, six rebounds).

Dickinson (9-1 in district) look to move closer to an outright district title in a top-notch matchup 7 p.m. Friday at Clear Falls (7-3).

Other scores:

Clear Springs 76, Clear Brook 70

Clear Falls 74, Brazoswood 49

Clear Creek, bye

BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A

Goose Creek Memorial 71, Texas City 66

BAYTOWN

Despite a huge effort from Clovis McCain, Goose Creek Memorial was able to scratch out a home win Tuesday night against the Texas City Stings to clinch the program’s first-ever district title.

McCain finished with 35 points and seven rebounds to lead Texas City. Andrew Johnigan added 11 points, and Dennis Young tailed 10 points.

The Stings (9-5 in district) will look to rebound at home 7 p.m. Friday in another key matchup against La Porte (9-5).

Other scores:

Santa Fe 44, La Porte 34

Friendswood 70, Baytown Sterling 48

Ball High, bye

BOYS DISTRICT 25-4A SCORE

La Marque 61, Sweeny 50

BOYS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE

Hitchcock 77, East Bernard 48

GIRLS DISTRICT 24-6A

Dickinson 78, Clear Lake 34

DICKINSON

The Dickinson Lady Gators ended their 2021-22 campaign on a high note with an emphatic win at home Tuesday night against Clear Lake.

Top performances for the Lady Gators came from Brandolyn Freeman (21 points), Danielle Porter (19 points), Jasmine Hansley (10 points) and Ja’Ron’Ey Lymuel (10 points).

Other scores:

Clear Falls 72, Brazoswood 32

Clear Brook 76, Clear Springs 45

Clear Creek, bye

GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES

Goose Creek Memorial 48, Texas City 20

La Porte 62, Santa Fe 38

Ball High, bye

GIRLS DISTRICT 25-4A SCORE

Sweeny 66, La Marque 39

GIRLS DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE

Hitchcock 80, East Bernard 58

GIRLS TAPPS

Houston Grace Christian 50, O’Connell 19

GALVESTON

The O’Connell Lady Buccaneers couldn’t quite solve a challenging Grace Christian opponent in a loss at home Tuesday night.

Alyce Walker-Como (six points) and Lilly Dunkel (six points) were the Lady Bucs’ leading scorers.

O’Connell and Grace Christian play again 6 p.m. Friday at Grace Christian.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

