Nathan Ingram's brilliant pitching performance helped the Dickinson Gators sweep their Region III-6A bi-district series against the Dawson Eagles with a 2-0 home win on Thursday night.
The first four Gators in the bottom of the first played a big role in Dickinson’s first run.
After Landon Roque smacked a single to center and Guy Garibay walked on six pitches, Daniel Bell sacrificed both runners over.
Nathan Ingram then lifted a sacrifice fly allowing Roque to tag up and score.
In the bottom of the fifth, Roque once again got the Gators started by connecting on a one-out double, and then Bell smoked a line drive two-out run-scoring single.
Ingram limited Dawson to only five total baserunners and the Eagles did not have a runner advance to third.
Tristan Perry started the top of the third as Dawson’s first player on the base paths with a single to center and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Tristan Schwehr. Perry then was out advancing to third on a fielder’s choice. The inning ended when Ingram picked off a runner at first.
The Eagles attempted a two-out rally in the fourth when Jalen Freeman singled and Luke Haas was plunked.
But then Ingram was able to induce a fly out to center to end the threat, and this started 10 of the final 11 Dawson batters to be retired and six of them came via the strikeout.
Roque led the Gators with two hits and scored both runs.
Ingram finished with a final pitching line of seven innings, two hits and seven strikeouts.
Dickinson will play the winner of La Porte and Pasadena Dobie in the Region III-6A area round next week. Dobie won game one 7-4 on Thursday. With game two scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dobie, and, if needed, game three will be played noon Saturday at La Porte.
