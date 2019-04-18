Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 10, Baytown Lee 0 (5 innings)
GALVESTON
Key two-out hits helped Ball High snatch a bounce back win over Lee at home Thursday.
The Tors took advantage of free baserunners in the bottom of the first to score four runs as back-to-back walks to Chris Orton and Jaylan Nixon started the inning, and Spencer Addison was plunked to load the bases. Thomas Farmer (double) and Nicholas Smecca (single) both delivered two-out two-RBI hits.
Ty Polzin used his legs to help the Tors score first of two runs in second when Polzin worked a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch, to third on Orton’s fly out to left, and scampered home on a Nixon single.
After Edgar Salinas singled and Adam Trevino walked with two outs to load the bases full of Tors, Nixon then scored on a fielding error.
A two-out rally in the third saw Ball High to tack on two more runs when Nixon (double) and Salinas (single) smacked RBI hits.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Tors quickly ended the game in run-rule fashion when Polzin started the inning by being plunked and scored when Orton smacked an RBI double. Orton then advanced to third on an error and a wild pitch during the next at-bat allowed Orton to score the game-ending 10th run.
Ball High’s leaders were Nixon (three runs, two hits, two RBIs), Orton (two runs), Salinas (two hits), Farmer (two RBIs), Smecca (two RBI's) and Polzin (three runs, two walks).
Two Tors pitchers combine for the shutout: Jonathan Enriquez (Win, four innings, two hits, four walks, four strikeouts) and Trenton Lawrence (one inning, one strikeout)
Ball High (9-3 in District 22-5A) tangles with Goose Creek Memorial (N/A) on the road 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Santa Fe 7, Texas City 3
SANTA FE
A four-run bottom of the first inning saw the Santa Fe Indians jump all over the Texas City Stings from the get-go Thursday, as Santa Fe continued its march toward a district title with a win.
Albert Garza and Peewee McDonald hit back-to-back singles to get things started, and then a two-base error on Grant Pfaff’s bunt attempt allowed the first run to score. A four-pitch walk to Rome Shubert loaded the bases, and Bryce Montemayor smacked a two-run single for a 3-0 lead. Cameron Bennett reached base — the sixth consecutive Santa Fe batter to do so before an out was recorded — on a run-scoring error.
The Indians pushed their lead to 6-0 on a two-out rally in the bottom of the fourth. Garza singled and McDonald doubled to keep the inning alive, and both scored on a passed ball.
Texas City shaved two runs off its deficit in the top of the fifth. Luke Watson led off with a double, and Lane Simmons drove him home with an RBI single and advanced to second on the play at the plate. An error saw Simmons race home to make the score 6-2.
The Stings got the score to within 6-3 in the top of the sixth. Dylan Kimsey led off with a single, and an error on a grounder put runners on the corners. Watson then lofted a ball to center field for an RBI sacrifice fly.
But, Santa Fe answered the run with one of its own in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs and two on (Gregory Adams, one-out error; Garza, one-out walk), Pfaff walked to load the bases, and Shubert walked to force a runner home.
The Indians’ lead-off man Garza reached base in all four of his at-bats with two singles and two walks. McDonald (2-for-4, two runs) also had a multi-hit game for Santa Fe.
Shubert picked up the complete-game win on the mound with a final pitching line of seven innings, seven hits, one earned run, nine strikeouts and two walks.
Kimsey was 2-for-4 for Texas City.
Both teams return to their respective home fields 7 p.m. Tuesday. Santa Fe (11-1 in district) will be looking to clinch an out-right district championship and avenge the only blemish on its 22-5A record this season against Crosby (5-7). Texas City (2-10) will try for a better result against Galena Park (N/A).
Friendswood 10, Crosby 7
CROSBY
The Friendswood Mustangs rallied from behind twice — including being down 6-1 early — and added some insurance runs late for a key district win Tuesday at Crosby.
Izaac Pacheco’s two-out RBI triple scoring Devon Andrews (one-out walk) gave Friendswood a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Crosby responded with a pair of three-run innings in the bottom of the first and second to put the Mustangs on the proverbial ropes.
But, Friendswood swung back in a big way with a five-run top of the third to tie the game back up, 6-6.
Garrett Leitko led off the frame with a single, and was driven home on Asa Ehrlich’s RBI double. An Andrews single put runners on the corners, and Spencer Beck hit an RBI sacrifice fly. Consecutive walks drawn by Pacheco and Bradley Willcott loaded the bases, and Kevin Newkirk’s grounder scored another run.
The biggest base knock of the inning came off the bat of William Sweeney, who clobbered a clutch two-run double.
After Crosby re-took the lead with a run in the bottom of the third, Friendswood responded immediately with two runs in the top of the fourth to grab the lead at 8-7.
With the bases loaded (Leitko, leadoff walk; Andrews, one-out walk; Beck, one-out hit by pitch) and two outs, Wilcott was hit by a pitch to force the game-tying run home, and then Newkirk logged the go-ahead hit with an RBI single.
The Mustangs added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh. A leadoff walk to Jacob Valdez, a Leitko single and a balk put two runners in scoring position with no outs. After a 6-2 fielder’s choice, Andrews brought a runner home on a groundout. One final clutch two-out hit — an RBI double smashed by Beck — provided the final run of the game.
Leitko (2-for-3, three runs, one walk), Beck (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Ehrlich (2-for-4, two runs, one RBI) combined for six of the Mustangs' 10 total base hits.
Friendswood will be back in action 7 p.m. Tuesday at Baytown Lee (0-12).
