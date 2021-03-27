Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 14, Clear Falls 3 (5 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights jumped out to an early lead, but the Clear Creek Wildcats responded with a barrage of runs to defend their home turf Saturday afternoon.
Jackson Farley crushed a two-out three-run home run in the top of the first to give the Knights a short-lived 3-0 lead, as the Wildcats answered with seven runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Lane Brewster got Clear Creek’s big inning started with a bang by smashing a leadoff home run, and then Wyatt Easter’s two-out RBI single cut Clear Falls’ lead to 3-2.
After a Noah Ferraro single and an error extended the inning, Cy Kennedy forced the tying run home after getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Clear Creek took the lead on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Matt Johnson. Three more runs came home after Brewster lined a single to center field.
The Wildcats pushed their lead to 9-3 with two runs (Justice Andrade RBI single, Joe Rodriguez RBI sac fly) in the bottom of the third, and then reached run-rule territory with a five-run bottom of the fourth.
Brewster again — this time with an RBI single — sparked the Wildcats, and then a run scored on an error, another run scored when Andrade was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Rodriguez drew a bases-loaded walk, and finally Clear Creek’s last run scored on a grounder.
Brewster (3-for-3, four RBIs, three runs), Andrade (2-for-3, two RBIs, one run), Ferraro (2-for-3, two runs) and Johnson (2-for-2, one RBI, three runs) had multi-hit games for the Wildcats.
After a tough start, Gehrig Schreiber (five innings, five hits, three earned runs, no walks, five strikeouts) picked up the win on the mound.
Clear Creek (3-3 in district) has a bye Tuesday before returning to action 7 p.m. Friday at Brazoswood.
Clear Falls (2-3) will look to bounce back 6 p.m. at home against Brazoswood.
Clear Springs 5, Dickinson 2
LEAGUE CITY
Clear Springs used a big first inning to snatch a bounce-back victory at home Saturday over Dickinson.
Three consecutive one-out run-scoring hits by Connor Habhab (double), Jake Townsend (triple) and Jordan Boothe (double) after an error by the Gator shortstop allowing Parker Lee to reach saw Clear Springs jump out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
With two outs, Boothe scored on a wild pitch for the Chargers’ fourth run of the inning.
Back-to-back hits by Korey Cooper (double) and Luke Martin (RBI single) to start the top of the second trimmed the Gator deficit.
The Chargers responded with a run when Hayden See smoked a run-scoring double to right scoring Boothe (walk) in the third.
Dickinson was able to load the bases when Martin singled and consecutive two-out walks to Edwin Lue and Nic Orrill.
Miguel Ortiz greeted the new Charger pitcher with a run scoring single to right field, but Clear Springs limited the damage by inducing a fly out to end the top of the sixth.
Two walks to Jose Villalobos and Cooper had Dickinson threatening to score in the seventh with one out, but Charger pitcher Jacob Wingard was able to escape with a fly out and strikeout for the save.
Dickinson leadoff hitter Miguel Ortiz was 3-for-3 at the plate.
Collecting two hits were Seer for Clear Springs, and Cooper and Martin for Dickinson
Both teams hit the road on Tuesday as Clear Springs (4-1 in District 24-6A) travels to Clear Brook (4-1) and Dickinson (3-2) takes a trip to Clear Lake (0-5).
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 4, Texas City 1
FRIENDSWOOD
Friendswood (16-0) continued its solid overall play by defeating Texas City at home on Saturday afternoon.
Izaac Pacheco was responsible for both of Friendswood’s runs in the bottom of the first as he smoked a run-scoring triple to right driving in Kevin Newkirk, who started the bottom of the first with a single. Pacheco then scored on a passed ball.
Texas City responded with a run in the top of the third thanks to a two-out RBI triple by Tanner Park scoring Kobey Allison (single).
Friendswood then took advantage of a Sting error as Newkirk reached on a bunt single, advanced to second on a groundout, and Newkirk was able to score on the miscue.
With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Devon Andrews used his legs to score the final run of the game by hustling out a triple and crossing home thanks to a sacrifice fly by Michael Wright.
Newkirk and Max Peck (Texas City) each had game-high two hits.
Easton Tumis was solid on the mound for the Mustangs going all seven innings allowing five hits, one run, and striking out six in the victory.
Both teams will start the second half of district play 6 p.m. Tuesday as Friendswood (8-0 in District 22-5A) hosts Ball High (2-6), and Texas City (3-5) travels to Baytown Lee (0-8).
Santa Fe 14, Baytown Lee 4
BAYTOWN
Santa Fe was able to jump back into the district win column thanks to a plethora of runs in the final two innings.
After Baytown Lee tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Indians busted the game open by scoring 11 combined runs in the sixth (four runs) and seventh (seven runs).
The Ganders scored a run in the bottom of the first before Santa Fe countered with a run in each of the second, third, and fourth innings.
Leaders for the Indians were Brice Smith (4-for-4 at the plate, three runs, four RBIs), Brandon Vassallo (three hits, three runs), Kyeler Thompson (three hits), Jacob Cyr (two runs, two hits, two RBIs), Ashton Lozano (two hits) and Albert Garza (three runs, three walks).
Vassallo and Thompson each had two doubles.
Santa Fe (5-3 in District 22-5A) has a big time matchup against Manvel (5-3) on the road. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Other score:
La Porte 11, Ball High 9
