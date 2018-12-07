With school districts cancelling all extra-curricular activities after 5 p.m. Friday due to impending severe weather, the slate of Galveston County high school basketball games was, too, wiped out.
Games previously scheduled for Friday night included, for girls basketball, Alief Taylor at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Friendswood, Pearland at Clear Springs, Dickinson at Aleif Elsik, Santa Fe at Bay City, and Texas City at Dayton.
For boys basketball, the only individual game on the schedule, Clear Brook at Ball High, is cancelled. The county's other boys basketball teams are all at out-of-town tournaments, some of which are expected to go on as scheduled while others affected by the weather have announced the cancellation of Friday evening games.
With all of the cancelled games being of the non-district variety, whether or not each game will be rescheduled will be decided on a team-by-team basis.
UPDATE
The Ball High-Clear Brook varsity game has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
